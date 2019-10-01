comscore Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display
  • Home
  • News
  • Micromax iOne Note launch expected soon; to feature dual rear cameras, 6-inch display
News

Micromax iOne Note launch expected soon; to feature dual rear cameras, 6-inch display

News

A new teaser suggests that the company will soon launch a new Micromax iOne Note phone in India. The phone maker has published a dedicated page on its website that not only reveals the phone's design, but also its specifications.

  • Published: October 1, 2019 12:54 PM IST
Micromax iOne Note

Micromax launched its iOne budget smartphone in May this year. Now, a new teaser suggests that the company will soon launch a new Micromax iOne Note phone in India. The phone maker has published a dedicated page on its website that not only reveals the phone’s design, but also its specifications. It will be yet another budget smartphone to offer a waterdrop-style notched display design.

Micromax iOne Note features, specifications

The company’s iOne Note phone will offer a 6.088-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) resolution. It will draw its power from a 1.6GHz + 1.25GHz processor. Micromax is liekly to launch the device in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option. There will also be an option to expand the storage by up to 64GB using the microSD card slot.

In terms of photography, the iOne Note will feature two cameras at the back, which will be assisted by a flash. The setup will include a 13-megapixel main rear camera, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It will also offer support for features like Multi-Shot and Night mode. On the front, the handset bears a 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

Huawei inks distribution deal with Micromax to expand offline retail presence in India

Also Read

Huawei inks distribution deal with Micromax to expand offline retail presence in India

The company has added a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone as well. Microsoft is likely to launch the device in a glossy black finish variant. The Micromax iOne Note is listed to offer a 3,950mAh battery. The brand claims that the device can deliver 500 hours of standby time, 8 hours of browsing time, and 18 hours of talk time. Besides,  Micromax is yet to reveal the launch date of the Micromax iOne Note.

To recall, the original Micromax iOne phone was launched with a price label of Rs 4,999. This handset from Micromax is available in two color options, including Black and Blue. The entry-level phone offers a 19:9 notched screen, a single camera, and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 1, 2019 12:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display
News
Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 leaked

News

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 leaked

Coolpad Cool 5 with 4,000mAh battery launched; price and features

News

Coolpad Cool 5 with 4,000mAh battery launched; price and features

OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

News

OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models and Mi TV 4A to go on sale at 12PM today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X models and Mi TV 4A to go on sale at 12PM today

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 leaked

Coolpad Cool 5 with 4,000mAh battery launched; price and features

OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display

News

Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display
Best Mobile Phone Under 5000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 5000 in India
Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric bike launching on August 28

News

Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric bike launching on August 28
Huawei inks distribution deal with Micromax to expand offline retail presence in India

News

Huawei inks distribution deal with Micromax to expand offline retail presence in India
After launching TVs, Micromax planning to unveil refrigerators in the next one year

News

After launching TVs, Micromax planning to unveil refrigerators in the next one year

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Digital TV ने लॉन्च किया नया DTH प्लान, 165 रुपये में मिलेंगे ये 45 चैनल्स

Coolpad Cool 5 भारत में 4GB Ram और 64GB स्टोरेज के साथ 7,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile प्लेयर्स अब The Waking Dead सीरीज के करेक्टर बन कर खेल सकेंगे गेम

Flipkart Big Billion Days : Blaupunkt ने भारत में 19,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च की नई 4K Smart TV सीरीज

Motorola One Macro चार बैक कैमरों के साथ साउदी ऑनलाइन रिटेलर के जरिए हुआ लीक

News

Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display
News
Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 leaked

News

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 leaked
Coolpad Cool 5 with 4,000mAh battery launched; price and features

News

Coolpad Cool 5 with 4,000mAh battery launched; price and features
OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

News

OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked

News

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked