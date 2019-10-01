Micromax iOne Note to launch with dual rear cameras, 6-inch display

Micromax launched its iOne budget smartphone in May this year. Now, a new teaser suggests that the company will soon launch a new Micromax iOne Note phone in India. The phone maker has published a dedicated page on its website that not only reveals the phone’s design, but also its specifications. It will be yet another budget smartphone to offer a waterdrop-style notched display design.

Micromax iOne Note features, specifications

The company’s iOne Note phone will offer a 6.088-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) resolution. It will draw its power from a 1.6GHz + 1.25GHz processor. Micromax is liekly to launch the device in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option. There will also be an option to expand the storage by up to 64GB using the microSD card slot.

In terms of photography, the iOne Note will feature two cameras at the back, which will be assisted by a flash. The setup will include a 13-megapixel main rear camera, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It will also offer support for features like Multi-Shot and Night mode. On the front, the handset bears a 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

The company has added a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone as well. Microsoft is likely to launch the device in a glossy black finish variant. The Micromax iOne Note is listed to offer a 3,950mAh battery. The brand claims that the device can deliver 500 hours of standby time, 8 hours of browsing time, and 18 hours of talk time. Besides, Micromax is yet to reveal the launch date of the Micromax iOne Note.

To recall, the original Micromax iOne phone was launched with a price label of Rs 4,999. This handset from Micromax is available in two color options, including Black and Blue. The entry-level phone offers a 19:9 notched screen, a single camera, and more.