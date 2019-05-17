comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Micromax iOne with 19:9 display, Android Pie launched in India: Price, features, specifications
News

Micromax iOne with 19:9 display, Android Pie launched in India: Price, features, specifications

News

The Micromax iOne device comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 in India. The handset is available in two color options, including Black and Blue.

  • Updated: May 17, 2019 7:00 PM IST
Micromax iOne

Micromax has taken the wraps off a new smartphone, called iOne. The wallet-friendly device comes with a price label of Rs 4,999 in the country. The handset is available in two color options, including Black and Blue. The entry-level phone from Micromax offers a 19:9 notched screen, a single camera, and more. The last smartphones that the company launched were the Micromax Infinity N11, Infinity N12 back in December 2018.

Micromax iOne specifications, features

The Micromax iOne features a plastic back panel with matte finish. The newly launched handset ships with the latest Android Pie operating system. The Micromax iOne is equipped with a standard 5.45-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD resolution. The handset is powered by a small 2,200mAh battery under the hood. The entry-level smartphone is built around a Unisoc SC9863 octa-core chipset.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

The chipset is accompanied by 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Micromax has also given an option to expand the internal storage up to 128GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. In terms of camera department, the Micromax iOne packs a total of two cameras. At the back of the phone, one will find a 5-megapixel rear sensor. The setup is also supported by a flash.

On the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies and videos. The smartphone’s camera app also offers support for features such as advanced real-time bokeh, Time-Lapse and Slow-Motion. Additionally, both the front and rear cameras of the phone reportedly support 9 modes for capturing content.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Sunil Joon, Head Strategy, Micromax, said in a statement, “We understand that consumers today demand a complete package – a smartphone that has a good camera, a screen that is large enough for content viewing, a battery that lasts a day and great aesthetics – all at an affordable price point. Keeping those requirements in mind, our newest #iOne Notch Display hosts a 19:9 Notch screen that ensures more content is displayed without the edges being cut. Additionally, our newest offering also packs a powerful 2GB RAM and octa-core processor for maximising the experience of our users.”

  • Published Date: May 17, 2019 6:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 17, 2019 7:00 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India
News
Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon

WhatsApp disables profile photo download option

News

WhatsApp disables profile photo download option

Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India

News

Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India

TikTok App Store's most downloaded app

News

TikTok App Store's most downloaded app

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon

WhatsApp disables profile photo download option

Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India

TikTok App Store's most downloaded app

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India

News

Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime gets Android Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime gets Android Pie update
Nokia 8 gets new software update: Report

News

Nokia 8 gets new software update: Report
Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build update

News

Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build update
Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India

News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook ने 265 fake accounts को किया रिमूव

TENAA की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुआ Redmi 7A

Indian smartphone company Micromax ने 4,999 रुपये में लॉन्च किया दो कैमरे वाला #iOne Notch Display स्मार्टफोन

iOS पर सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किए जाने वाले ऐप में TikTok की बादशाहत बरकरार, प्ले स्टोर में भी तीसरे नंबर पर

पबजी मोबाइल का नया सीजन 7 आज होगा लॉन्च

News

Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India
News
Micromax iOne Android 9 Pie launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon
WhatsApp disables profile photo download option

News

WhatsApp disables profile photo download option
Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India

News

Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India
TikTok App Store's most downloaded app

News

TikTok App Store's most downloaded app