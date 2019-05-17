Micromax iOne with 19:9 display, Android Pie launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Micromax has taken the wraps off a new smartphone, called iOne. The wallet-friendly device comes with a price label of Rs 4,999 in the country. The handset is available in two color options, including Black and Blue. The entry-level phone from Micromax offers a 19:9 notched screen, a single camera, and more. The last smartphones that the company launched were the Micromax Infinity N11, Infinity N12 back in December 2018.

Micromax iOne specifications, features

The Micromax iOne features a plastic back panel with matte finish. The newly launched handset ships with the latest Android Pie operating system. The Micromax iOne is equipped with a standard 5.45-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD resolution. The handset is powered by a small 2,200mAh battery under the hood. The entry-level smartphone is built around a Unisoc SC9863 octa-core chipset.

The chipset is accompanied by 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Micromax has also given an option to expand the internal storage up to 128GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. In terms of camera department, the Micromax iOne packs a total of two cameras. At the back of the phone, one will find a 5-megapixel rear sensor. The setup is also supported by a flash.

On the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies and videos. The smartphone’s camera app also offers support for features such as advanced real-time bokeh, Time-Lapse and Slow-Motion. Additionally, both the front and rear cameras of the phone reportedly support 9 modes for capturing content.

Sunil Joon, Head Strategy, Micromax, said in a statement, “We understand that consumers today demand a complete package – a smartphone that has a good camera, a screen that is large enough for content viewing, a battery that lasts a day and great aesthetics – all at an affordable price point. Keeping those requirements in mind, our newest #iOne Notch Display hosts a 19:9 Notch screen that ensures more content is displayed without the edges being cut. Additionally, our newest offering also packs a powerful 2GB RAM and octa-core processor for maximising the experience of our users.”