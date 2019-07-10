Micromax launches Android TV lineup, washing machine in India

Micromax Informatics Ltd. on Tuesday launched two new consumer electronics products in India. The company added a new Google certified Android TV lineup in its home entertainment products alongside its first ever fully automatic top loading washing machine for online consumers. Both products will be made available exclusively on Flipkart.

The Google certified Android TV range will come in three display sizes including 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch TVs. With the 16:9 aspect ratio, these new Micromax Android TVs will come with built-in support for Google Assistant and Google Chromecast. Also, users will get access to Google Play store, games, movies, music and more. Micromax has included Dolby Digital Sound, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity like standard features with the new TV range.

“Taking that a step further, today we have announced a range of two new products in the consumer durables segment, with an aim to redefine the entertainment experience and everyday solutions for the Indian consumer. The Google Certified Android TV is meant for those who want a larger than life entertainment experience by being packed with multiple compelling features and the fully automatic washing machine aims to make everyday solutions simpler and hassle-free,” said Rohan Agarwal, Director, Micromax Informatics Ltd.

The new Micromax Android TV range will be available on Flipkart starting July 11. The different screen sizes cost differently, and the range starts at Rs 13,999 onwards. On the other hand, the fully automatic top loading washing machine will cost Rs 10,999. It will also be available on Flipkart starting July 15. The fully automatic top loading washing machine will be available with a wash capacity of 6.00 kg, 6.5 kg, 7.00 kg and 8.00 kg.

Last time around, Micromax had launched two big-screen 4K Ultra-HD smart televisions in India. The 49-inch and 55-inch 4K Micromax Android TVs are available at Rs 51,990 and Rs 61,990 respectively. These were company’s first ever Google Certified Android televisions. It offered 4K Ultra-HD resolution with high-dynamic range (HDR) technology. Other standard features like the Chromecast, Google Assistant support was just like the new Android TV range.