Micromax N12, N11 with MediaTek Helio P22, Android Oreo launched; price starts at Rs 8,999

Both smartphones are part of company's new 'Infinity-N' series and feature notched displays.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 2:08 PM IST
micromax-n12-n11

Image Credit: Ankit Sharma

Only a few years ago, Micromax used to be a dominant force in India’s budget smartphone market. Things have changed a lot today, and the rise of Chinese players like Xiaomi and Realme has all but pushed Micromax into oblivion.

However, the Gurugram-based company is in no mood to give up. Micromax has just launched two smartphones under its new ‘Infinity-N’ series. The mobile devices – N12 and N11 – are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. They are also Micromax’s first smartphones to come with notched displays.

For the most part, Micromax N12 and Micromax N11 have a largely-identical spec sheet. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC and come with 32GB of internal storage. However, while the N12 has 3GB of RAM, the N11 comes with 2GB of RAM. Up front, both feature a 6.19-inch HD+ notched display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The software onboard is Android 8.1 Oreo, but Micromax has promised that Android 9.0 Pie will be arriving in the next 45 days.

For imaging, Micromax N12 and N11 feature dual-lens rear camera system at the back, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Up front, the N12 has a 16-megapixel selfie lens, and the N11 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie-lens. Both front and rear camera systems come with AI enhancements and multiple shooting modes. All standard connectivity options are included on both smartphones, with a 4,000mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

Micromax has partnered with Reliance Jio and announced additional benefits for customers buying the new N12 and N11. These include 50 GB of additional data and cashback up to Rs 2,200. Both smartphones will be available through offline retail channels starting December 26.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 2:08 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

