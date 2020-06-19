comscore Micromax planning to launch 3 new smartphones in India | BGR India
Micromax planning to launch 3 new smartphones amid backlash against Chinese brands

As the anti-China sentiment reaches new level in the country, Micromax plans a comeback and challenge Chinese smartphone brands in the country.

  Published: June 19, 2020 8:34 AM IST
Micromax is planning to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market. The company, which was once a leading smartphone brand in India, is reportedly planning three new devices for the market. One of the smartphone is said to be a budget device with “premium” features and “modern look”. Ahead of the official announcement, Micromax is teasing these new devices via its social media handles. It is important to note that Micromax never left the smartphone market but it stopped launching new models. Also Read - 52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies; TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Clean Master in list

The last smartphone from Micromax was the iOne Note, which debuted in October. It is still listed online with a retail price of Rs 8,199. With the anti-China sentiments reaching a new level, Micromax could make for an interesting comeback. Gadgets 360 further reports that the company is preparing for a slew of soft launches. It is said to debut these devices together sometime next month. All the three devices, according to a person familiar with Micromax’s plans, will be available under the Rs 10,000 price segment. Also Read - Micromax Yu Ace, Canvas Infinity, Spark Go get discount on Flipkart: Check out offers

Micromax plans a comeback with three phones

Micromax further made its re-entry exciting by tweeting about the upcoming launch in the form of a reply to a user query. “We’re working hard internally and soon we will come up with something big. Stay tuned!” Micromax said in response to a user query about its comeback. The company went on to add that it is working on a new device with premium features including “thoroughly modern look and budget friendly”. Also Read - Micromax Spark Go, Yu Ace, Canvas Infinity, Evok Dual Note, Bharat 5 Pro and more discounted on Flipkart

The growing anti-China sentiment in the country has left consumers with little choice. Four out of the top five smartphones brand in the country are Chinese. Samsung is the only non-Chinese smartphone brand but it has been losing market share quarter after quarter. Micromax, on the other hand, is a homegrown smartphone brand that once was the king of the segment. It seems prepared to cash on the sentiment and make a name for itself with the comeback. It is showing that with the help of hashtags #MadeByIndian and #MadeForIndian in its tweets.

52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies; TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Clean Master in list

52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies; TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Clean Master in list

We still don’t know whether the company is making its phones in India like some Chinese smartphone makers. The most reliable route for OEMs has been to get devices manufactured in China and sell them here. The market remains consolidated in the country and even for a brand like Micromax, it will be tough to crack. There is also the concern of Micromax simply rebranding a device made by Chinese vendor to sell in India. We will know what Micromax has in store in a couple of weeks.

  Published Date: June 19, 2020 8:34 AM IST

