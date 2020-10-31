Micromax teases In Series smartphone design

Micromax is entering the market again with ‘In Series’ smartphones. The company has released a teaser video, which shows the design of the Micromax In smartphone before the launch. It has been clear from the teaser that the new smartphone of Micromax will come with a gradient finish. Also Read - Micromax's new In-series phones to launch with MediaTek chipsets

Micromax In Series smartphone design

Micromax India has posted the teaser video on Twitter. The video has indicated that Micromax in series smartphones will have an 'X' pattern with a gradient finish on the back. Its design looks somewhat like the Honor smartphones. Micromax said in the tweet, "India's style makes heads turn. We've designed our new smartphones to do just that." The phone comes with a full-screen display and tapped edges.

Along with the teaser, Micromax announced that its upcoming In series phones will run on the MediaTek Helio G series processor. The company said that it has partnered with MediaTek to design and develop its smartphones at the R&D center located in Bangalore, India.

In a recent interview, Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, said that the ‘IN’ series of smartphones will have a price between Rs 7,000 and Rs 25,000. He also said that the ‘IN’ Series smartphones are being made mainly for gamers. However, Micromax had earlier launched a smartphone in India at a price of less than Rs 7,000. But this time the company is not following that path. Rahul Sharma also says that the ‘IN’ series of smartphones will run on Google’s Android operating system.

A few days ago, a report revealed that the Micromax ‘IN’ Series smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display that will be paired with the Helio G35 processor. The phone will also have 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, a dual-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the premium variant will have an Helio G85 processor and a triple camera setup.