Micromax to target Chinese brands with a 5G smartphone in India, launch soon

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma has now revealed in a video session with consumers that the brand is working on a 5G phone and will release it in India soon.

Micromax re-entered the Indian market last year with the launch of the Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1b. Co-Founder Rahul Sharma has now revealed in a video session that the brand is working on a 5G smartphone and will release it in India. He also said that the upcoming 5G device will launch in the country “very soon”. Also Read - Micromax In 1b sale on December 22: Price in India, offers and more

Sharma also said that last year’s Micromax In Note 1 will receive an update to Android 11 soon. This, he said, will enhance the overall user experience. Also Read - Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon, details here

Micromax 5G smartphone details

During the video session, Sharma revealed that engineers at the Bengaluru R&D centre are working on a 5G smartphone to be launched soon. This we believe could be Micromax’s way to take on the likes of Chinese brands including Xiaomi, Realme, among others. Most smartphone brands in India are working towards launching more and more 5G phones in the country. Also Read - Micromax In 1b goes on sale: Price in India, specs and sale offers

Sharma didn’t reveal any specific launch timeline for the 5G smartphone yet. So, consumers excited to hear this news will need to have some patience and wait for some time.

He also added that Micromax will launch a 6GB RAM smartphone with a high display refresh rate and liquid cooling. He again didn’t officially announce exact details about the smartphone. We are unsure if these details are for the upcoming 5G device or any other smartphone. The brand should reveal more details in the days to come.

More details revealed

During the video call, Sharma said that Micromax engineers at its Bengaluru R&D centre are developing mobile accessories. He also added that Micromax will launch its first accessory which is likely to be the company’s first TWS earbuds. “The product that is in the works will have quite a unique design and a new technology,” Sharma said.

Revealing more details about the company’s roadmap, Sharma said that the Micromax In Note 1 will get updated to Android 11 in the month of April. He also said that the company will offer early access to customers signing up on its dedicated forums. To recall, the Micromax In Note 1 was launched in November last year running on Android 10. Micromax had promised to offer two years of software updates for this smartphone.

Sharma also confirmed that Micromax doesn’t have any plans to bring a custom UI on top of Android. He said, “[The] In [brand] will always give you an experience, which is with no layers, no ads, and no bloatware — completely snappy experience.” Sharma also added, “We don’t sell you ads, we don’t sell your data.”

  Published Date: February 10, 2021 9:22 PM IST

