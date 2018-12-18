comscore
Micromax's first notched smartphone to launch today: How to watch the livestream

The Gurugram-based company is all set to launch its first notched smartphone.

  Published: December 18, 2018 10:08 AM IST
Image Credit: Micromax India

It may no longer be the leader in India’s budget smartphone segment that it used to be a few years ago, but Micromax isn’t ready to give up yet. After launching the budget Yu Ace back in August, the Gurugram-based company is all set to unveil a new mobile device.

At an event today, Micromax will be unveiling its first smartphone with a notched display. With this, Micromax will become the latest smartphone manufacturer to hop aboard the notch train. Sounds exciting? Here’s everything you need to know.

Micromax smartphone launch: How to watch the livestream

As is the case with most product launches these days, Micromax will be livestreaming the smartphone’s unveiling. However, instead of YouTube, the event will be livestreamed on Micromax India’s Facebook page. The event and live webcast are scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM, so make sure you get online and get to Micromax India’s official Facebook page before that.

Micromax to foray into South Africa as it looks to boost international operations

Micromax to foray into South Africa as it looks to boost international operations

Micromax smartphone launch: What we know so far

So far, not much is known about Micromax’s upcoming smartphone, except for the fact that it’ll be the company’s first to have a notched display. However, the livestream post does mention that the smartphone will be a part of Micromax’s ‘Infinity N’ series. It’s worth mentioning that the ‘Infinity N’ series is itself new, and the soon-to-be-launched smartphone will be the first to launch under that line-up.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

A few months back, Micromax had launched Yu Ace in India. The entry-level smartphone comes in two configurations – 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage – priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively. The smartphone features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It also runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box. For imaging, the YU Ace has a single-lens 13-megapixel rear camera. Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel module for selfies and video calls. A 4,000mAh battery rounds off the spec sheet.

  Published Date: December 18, 2018 10:08 AM IST

