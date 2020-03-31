comscore Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions announced; will replace Office 365 from April 21
News

Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions announced; will replace Office 365 from April 21

News

The new Microsoft 365 plans will even include a new 'Family Safety' app that will be available for preview in the next few months

  • Published: March 31, 2020 1:06 PM IST
Microsoft 365

Microsoft recently unveiled its new Microsoft 365 suite. The service replaces the Office 365 suite as a with various subscriptions for personal and family. Microsoft 365 plans will be available from April 21. These plans will start at a price of Rs 4,199 per year. A family of up to six people can use the Microsoft 365 Family plan for Rs 5,299 a year, said the company in a statement.

Related Stories


The new Microsoft 365 plans will include access to Outlook and the Office desktop apps for both Windows and macOS. These will also include 1 terabyte of OneDrive storage per person and 50 gigabytes of Outlook.com email storage. Further, there is also Skype call recording and 60 minutes of Skype landline and mobile phone calls.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Moreover, Microsoft also introduced two new Microsoft 365 experiences that will be available for preview in the next few months. This includes a new ‘Family Safety’ app. The app is designed to keep families safe across the digital and physical worlds. Then there are the new Microsoft home features for Teams that are now part of Microsoft 365 subscriptions. Microsoft Teams helps friends and family connect in a group chat or through video calls.

New office suite features

Microsoft is also adding a lot of Office-related features with the transition to Microsoft 365. Users will soon be able to access the existing Editor feature of Word. This is a more advanced method of proofing, compared to the regular grammar and spellcheck features. Further, PowerPoint is also getting some new exclusive features for Microsoft 365 consumers. Microsoft even launched a presentation coach for PowerPoint. The AI-based feature helps you make clean presentations by avoiding filler words and bad elements. Additionally, Microsoft 365 subscribers also get exclusive access to more than 200 new templates and thousands of images and videos from Getty Images.

Microsoft now also allows you to link your bank account with Excel and import all your expenses into your spreadsheet. The service comes as a result of a partnership with Plaid. Dubbed “Money in Excel,” the feature will launch in the US in the coming months. Moreover, even Outlook is getting the ability to link your work and personal calendars on the web. The company has also introduced a new Password Monitor feature for its Edge browser. The feature lets users know if their passwords have been attacked in database breaches suggesting a password change.

Skype sees 70% surge in users after Coronavirus lockdowns, says Microsoft

Also Read

Skype sees 70% surge in users after Coronavirus lockdowns, says Microsoft

Microsoft Skype new features

Microsoft recently introduced a new feature in Skype called ‘Meet Now’. This allows users to easily create video meetings in as little as three clicks for free. This feature also needs no sign-ups or downloads. The tech giant is also working with Adobe, Experian, Bark, Blinklist, and others to offer limited-time access to other premium consumer subscriptions.

(With inputs from IANS)

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 1:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown
News
Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G gets FCC certification

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G gets FCC certification

Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features

News

Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features

BSNL offering free Rs 10 Talktime and validity extension

Telecom

BSNL offering free Rs 10 Talktime and validity extension

WHO aligns with game companies to promote social distancing

Gaming

WHO aligns with game companies to promote social distancing

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G gets FCC certification

Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features

Skype sees 70% surge in users

New Xiaomi Redmi phone spotted on 3C certification website

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features

News

Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features
Skype sees 70% surge in users

News

Skype sees 70% surge in users
Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update
Sony wants to make playing games on PS5 "as easy as Netflix"

Gaming

Sony wants to make playing games on PS5 "as easy as Netflix"
Best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown

Top Products

Best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown

हिंदी समाचार

Poco F2 अटकलों पर लगी रोक, नहीं होगा Redmi K30 Pro का रिब्रांडेड वर्जन?

COVID 19 के टेस्ट के लिए ऑनलाइन कर सकते हैं बुकिंग, ये है प्रक्रिया

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 स्मार्टफोन सर्टिफिकेशन वेबसाइट 3C पर हुआ स्पॉट

OnePlus Z नाम से लॉन्च होगा वनप्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन! जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं फीचर

Honor 30s स्मार्टफोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी और क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Features

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

News

Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown
News
Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G gets FCC certification

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G gets FCC certification
Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features

News

Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features
Skype sees 70% surge in users

News

Skype sees 70% surge in users
New Xiaomi Redmi phone spotted on 3C certification website

News

New Xiaomi Redmi phone spotted on 3C certification website