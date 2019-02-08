comscore
Microsoft advises against using Internet Explorer as primary browser

The company unveiled the sequel to Internet Explorer in 2015, labeled Microsoft Edge.

  Published: February 8, 2019 9:08 PM IST
Chris Jackson, a cybersecurity expert in Microsoft’s Windows division, explained in a blog post that why people today should not use Microsoft‘s Internet Explorer. He says that the browser should not be used as your primary Web browser as it is a ‘compatibility solution’ for enterprise customers to deal with legacy websites.

“Internet Explorer is a compatibility solution,” warns Jackson, rather than a Web browser that businesses should be leveraging on a daily basis for all the regular browsing activity. “We’re not supporting new web standards for it and, while many sites work fine, developers by and large just aren’t testing for Internet Explorer these days. They’re testing on modern browsers.”

Furthermore, while most of the users these days reportedly use either Chrome or Firefox, there are a lot of businesses in the world that still rely on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer for older web apps that haven’t been modernized, The Verge reported. Aiming at enterprise customers, Jackson tried to explain that the companies should know the concept of “technical debt” as they are paying for extended support of older software.

In response to comments from users, he said, “My concern is that to accommodate apps that do need IE, we use it for everything. We want you to use IE for the sites that need it — what I’m trying to say here is that I hope you don’t use it for everything else.” “The candle is burning from the other side with that approach — now your new sites break while keeping your old sites fixed. I’d like to craft a solution where both your old sites and your new sites work.”

Besides, the company unveiled the sequel to the Internet Explorer in 2015, labeled Microsoft Edge. The Web browser has been facing tough competition from Google Chrome. Additionally, the company recently announced that it will end support for Internet Explorer 10 on January 31, 2020.

  Published Date: February 8, 2019 9:08 PM IST

