Microsoft, Amazon come to Tesla Employees' rescue after Elon Musk wants them to return to office

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent an email to his employees a few days back, the Internet couldn't stop itself to opine. Several big business personalities commented on the "return to office" and "40 hours a week" statements done by Musk in his email. While it's now clear that Tesla employees have to get back to the office for work, it appears that they still have a choice left of whether or not to accept Musk's proposal. As several recruiters from big companies have proposed an offer to Tesla employees for joining their company to benefit from the work from home facility.

Microsoft and Amazon invite Tesla Employees who want to Work from home

Several recruiters from big companies appear to have eyes on the Tesla employees now that they are forced to get back to the office and have to work for a fixed time. Microsoft and Amazon are, or rather were open to recruiting Tesla employees.

Zafar Choudhury, the technical recruiting leader at Amazon Web Services(AWS) on LinkedIn (now deleted), invited Tesla employees to AWS. His post said, "If the Emperor of Mars doesn't want you, I'll be happy to bring you over to #AWS," referring to Musk's dream of Mars colonization.

“If you don’t like to be micromanaged by the Elon Musk’s of the world, come to #AWSIdentity!” said Chowdhury. “We’ll find you a happy home here that respects you, your time and your profession. We will find you a team that treats you with dignity.”

It is worth noting that since last year, Amazon allowed its employees to work from home indefinitely. It means employees can work in their own comfort in their homes for as long as they are in the company. It is not the only company doing such a thing. Other big companies have also allowed similar work-from-home facilities for their employees.

Microsoft is another company that offers work from home to its employees. However, it’s slightly different than Amazon. Microsoft announced that its employees can do work from home remotely 50% of the time. Only in some cases, there could be a need of visiting the office, that probably depends on the managers. Nonetheless, it is offering work-from-home too, like Amazon. And just like Amazon, Watts-Porter, technical recruiter at Microsoft wrote on LinkedIn (now deleted), “You can do things your way, and be yourself here at Microsoft!”

While other giants are opening their arms wide open for Tesla employees, Musk believes that the “return to office” ultimatum was to promote equality between factory workers, who have been coming to office even during the pandemic.

Also, other reasons why Musk thinks that it’s better for employees to get back to the office is to probably work more efficiently to make a great new product. He said, “There are of course companies that don’t require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product?”