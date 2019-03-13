comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch
News

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch

News

The new feature in the "Seeing AI" iOS app enables users to tap their finger to an image on a touch-screen to hear a description of objects.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 1:58 PM IST
microsoft-logo-stock-bgr

Microsoft has updated its computer vision app for the visually challenged people with an option to explore photos by touching them.

The new feature in the “Seeing AI” iOS app enables users to tap their finger to an image on a touch-screen to hear a description of objects within an image and the spatial relationship between them.

“Users can explore photos of their surroundings taken on the ‘Scene’ channel, family photos stored in their photo browser, and even images shared on social media by summoning the options menu while in other apps,” Saqib Shaikh, Software Engineering Manager and Project Lead for ‘Seeing AI’, said in a blog-post late Tuesday.

Seeing AI is already helping users read printed text in books, restaurant menus, street signs and handwritten notes, as well as identify banknotes and products via their barcode.

Leveraging on-device facial-recognition technology, the app can even describe the physical appearance of people and predict their mood.

“For the first time we’re releasing iPad support, to provide a better ‘Seeing AI’ experience that accounts for the larger display requirements,” Shaikh added.

Since the app’s launch in 2017, Seeing AI has leveraged AI technology and inclusive design to help people with more than 10 million tasks.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 1:58 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
How To
How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

News

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

Gaming

Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

News

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Instagram adds option to turn off notifications

Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords

Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch

News

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch
Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

Gaming

Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode
WhatsApp to improve doodle feature for Android, here's how

News

WhatsApp to improve doodle feature for Android, here's how
Microsoft Windows 10 can now uninstall problematic updates on its own

News

Microsoft Windows 10 can now uninstall problematic updates on its own
Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

News

Google Drive gets new Material redesign on both Android and iOS platforms

हिंदी समाचार

TENNA लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुआ Vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन, 6.39 इंच की नॉचलैस AMOLED डिस्प्ले और ट्रिपल कैमरे से होगा लैस

Realme Holi Days सेल हुई शुरू, तीन दिन तक इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे डिस्काउंट और ऑफर्स

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mi Router 4A, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

भारत में लॉन्च हुई Youtube Premium और Music सर्विस, 99 रुपये प्रतिमाह से शुरू होगा सब्सक्रिप्शन

19 मार्च को होगी Realme 3 की अगली फ्लैश सेल, पहली सेल में बिके 2 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

News

Instagram adds option to turn off notifications
News
Instagram adds option to turn off notifications
Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords

News

Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords
Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature

News

Google's Gboard gets offline AI dictation feature
Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch

News

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch
Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers

News

Tata Sky Flexi Annual plan announced for DTH subscribers