comscore Microsoft overtakes Apple to become 'world’s most valuable publicly traded company'
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft becomes 'world's most valuable publicly-traded company' after overtaking Apple
News

Microsoft becomes 'world's most valuable publicly-traded company' after overtaking Apple

News

CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that the revenue shortfall is estimated at $6 billion, but he expects worse supply chain issues in the December quarter. iPhone sales at the company were up 47 percent year-over-year but also fell short of analyst expectations. The company's fourth-quarter only included a few days of iPhone 13 sales.

  • Published: October 30, 2021 10:13 AM IST
microsoft-1200

Microsoft has become the world’s most valuable publicly-traded company after surpassing Apple this year. Microsoft had a market cap of around $2.49 trillion followed by Apple. For the unversed, Apple had missed Wall Street expectations during its fiscal fourth-quarter due to supply chip constraints. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals chip shortage will further affect iPhone production

According to CNBC, as of 11:15 a.m. ET, Microsoft had a market cap of more than $2.47 trillion while Apple’s stood at about $2.42 trillion. Also Read - Windows 11 review: Is it the right time to try the new shade?

Also Read - Next iOS update will identify creepy apps tracking your data: Report

CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that the revenue shortfall is estimated at $6 billion, but he expects worse supply chain issues in the December quarter.

iPhone sales at the company were up 47 percent year-over-year but also fell short of analyst expectations. The company’s fourth-quarter only included a few days of iPhone 13 sales.

Microsoft beat revenue expectations during its fiscal first quarter, which climbed about 22 percent YoY. That was the fastest growth since 2018, CNBC previously reported.

Apple was the first company to reach a $1 trillion and $2 trillion market cap. It became the world’s most valuable publicly-traded company when it surpassed state oil giant Saudi Aramco in market cap last year.

Microsoft last surpassed Apple in market cap in 2020 as the pandemic wreaked havoc on supply chains, the report said.

It first closed above a $2 trillion market cap in June after revealing the first major update to Windows in more than five years, it added.

At 11.15 a.m. ET, Microsoft’s stock was up almost 47 percent year to date, while Apple’s was up about 11 percent.

(With Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 30, 2021 10:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft overtakes Apple to become 'world s most valuable publicly traded company'
News
Microsoft overtakes Apple to become 'world s most valuable publicly traded company'
Xiaomi has no plans to sell Mi 11 Ultra in India anymore: Report

Mobiles

Xiaomi has no plans to sell Mi 11 Ultra in India anymore: Report

JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

Features

JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

Top 5 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G and more

Top 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000: Oppo A53 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000: Oppo A53 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, and more

JioPhone Next is touted as the most affordable smartphone yet, but is it really?

Features

JioPhone Next is touted as the most affordable smartphone yet, but is it really?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft overtakes Apple to become 'world s most valuable publicly traded company'

Facebook turned Meta may launch smartwatch with camera

JioPhone Next is touted as the most affordable smartphone yet, but is it really?

Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop available with Rs 38000 discount in Flipkart sale

Tim Cook says chip shortage will affect growth during festive quarter

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

JioPhone Next is touted as the most affordable smartphone yet, but is it really?

Snapchat eyes on JioPhone Next to increase its userbase in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft overtakes Apple to become 'world s most valuable publicly traded company'

News

Microsoft overtakes Apple to become 'world s most valuable publicly traded company'
Tim Cook says chip shortage will affect growth during festive quarter

News

Tim Cook says chip shortage will affect growth during festive quarter
Windows 11 review: Is it the right time to try the new shade?

Reviews

Windows 11 review: Is it the right time to try the new shade?
Next iOS update will identify creepy apps tracking your data: Report

News

Next iOS update will identify creepy apps tracking your data: Report
Microsoft Teams action tabs to get reloacted to drop downs to make the UX smoother

Apps

Microsoft Teams action tabs to get reloacted to drop downs to make the UX smoother

हिंदी समाचार

JioPhone Next 4G स्मार्टफोन के लिए कौन से रिचार्ज वाउचर करेंगे काम? जानें डिटेल

Free Fire rewards for today (30 October 2021): आज फ्री में जीतें देसी गैंगस्टर बंडल समेत कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Zee Auto Awards 2021: वर्चुअल अवॉर्ड शो में किसने मारी बाजी, जानें

Realme Q3T: रियलमी के एक और सस्ते 5G स्मार्टफोन की डिटेल्स आई सामने, इस कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

फ्री फायर दिवाली धमाका टूर्नामेंट: 1 नवंबर से प्लेयर्स और फैन्स दोनों को मिलेगा रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

Features

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 | Check Out Some Good Discounts and offers on POCO Smartphones

Features

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 | Check Out Some Good Discounts and offers on POCO Smartphones
Facebook turned Meta may launch smartwatch with camera | Meta watch leaked image

News

Facebook turned Meta may launch smartwatch with camera | Meta watch leaked image
Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop available with Rs 38,000 discount in Flipkart Diwali Sale

News

Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop available with Rs 38,000 discount in Flipkart Diwali Sale

News

Microsoft overtakes Apple to become 'world s most valuable publicly traded company'
News
Microsoft overtakes Apple to become 'world s most valuable publicly traded company'
Facebook turned Meta may launch smartwatch with camera

News

Facebook turned Meta may launch smartwatch with camera
JioPhone Next is touted as the most affordable smartphone yet, but is it really?

Features

JioPhone Next is touted as the most affordable smartphone yet, but is it really?
Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop available with Rs 38000 discount in Flipkart sale

News

Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop available with Rs 38000 discount in Flipkart sale
Tim Cook says chip shortage will affect growth during festive quarter

News

Tim Cook says chip shortage will affect growth during festive quarter

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers