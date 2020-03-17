comscore Microsoft Bing launches global Coronavirus tracker | BGR India
Microsoft Bing team launches global Coronavirus tracking website

The global tracking website by Microsoft Bing will help people track the number of confirmed, active and fatal coronavirus cases along with other useful information.

  • Published: March 17, 2020 10:27 AM IST
The Coronavirus disease is continuing to affect people across the world at large. Tech giant Google still works on a coronavirus screening and tracking website. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Bing team has already launched a web portal that is tracking COVID-19 infections across the globe.

The website provides up-to-date infection statistics for each country and is accessible at bing.com/covid. The COVID-19 Tracker currently lists 168,835 total confirmed cases globally. There are 84,558 active cases, 77,761 recovered cases and 6,516 deaths so far.

There are at least 3,244 confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus in the US and at least 61 deaths. “Lots of Bing folks worked (from home) this past week to create a mapping and authoritative news resource for COVID19 info,” said Michael Schechter, General Manager for Bing Growth and Distribution at Microsoft in a ZDNet report on Sunday.

The site features an interactive map that allows visitors to click to see country-specific information. This includes a number of cases and related articles from various publishers. The data on the website is aggregated from sources like the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Microsoft also announced the website two days after US President Donald Trump said that Google has begun working on the COVID-19-related portal for US citizens. Meanwhile, Google’s website is being built by Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on healthcare services.

“More than 1,700 engineers are currently working on the site”, said Trump during a press briefing last week. The tool will help people concerned about their COVID-19 infections. It will guide them into testing sites based on guidance from public health officials and test availability.

Apple suspends active filming of all Apple TV+ shows due to Coronavirus outbreak: Report

Also Read

Apple suspends active filming of all Apple TV+ shows due to Coronavirus outbreak: Report

While there was initially some confusion on Google’s coronavirus portal it was later announced that it is “partnering with the US Government in developing a nationwide website that includes information about COVID-19 symptoms, risk, and testing information.”

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: March 17, 2020 10:27 AM IST

