Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

Microsoft on Wednesday announced dates for its annual Build developer conference. The company will be hosting three-day sessions at the Washington State Convention Centre in Seattle from May 6 to May 8. The agenda for the Build will be shared by Microsoft around online registrations time, which will commence on February 27.

Microsoft Build conference is an yearly event by the company which primarily focuses on developers. The company is expected to discuss its next major update to the Windows 10 operating system and more (via The Verge). The latest Windows 10 update, code-named “19H1”, is expected to reach the existing devices ahead of event. Also, Microsoft is reportedly working on the major update ’19H2′, which is codename for first half 2019.

Having said that, Microsoft’s Build 2019 event is clashing with Google’s annual I/O 2019 developer conference that begins on May 7 and ends on May 9. Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, recently announced company’s annual developer conference I/O 2019 dates and venue on Twitter. The Google I/O 2019 will take place in the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. This will be the fourth time since 2016 that Google I/O will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Like every year, Google is expected to live stream the I/O 2019 keynote on its developer website and YouTube. The keynote speeches are usually live streamed on company’s dedicated I/O website here – events.google.com/io/. Alternatively, you should be able to watch it through Youtube.com/GoogleDevelopers.