Microsoft Build 2021 will be held from May 25, 2021- May 27, 2021. The developer conference will be held virtually, just like last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those unaware, Microsoft Build is among the company’s largest events held annually. It is focused on developers. Microsoft also uses the Build to announce new updates to its services like Windows, Office, Edge, and more.

“Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skillset, while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow,” the Microsoft Build event page read.

Microsoft Build is attended by close to 5,000 people including developers and media to get direct, first-hand access to the technologies and features. However, it was canceled last year as well and was held as a digital event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 48-hour event was streamed live.

“In light of the health safety recommendations for Washington State, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Build event for developers as a digital event, in lieu of an in-person event,” Microsoft said while canceling the Microsoft Build 2021 physical event.

The recent announcement comes as the COVID-19 cases continue to grow in most parts of the world. Last year, all major tech events such as the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Google I/O, Facebook’s F8 developer event, and Apple WWDC were held digitally due to the pandemic.

In 2021, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is held annually in Las Vegas was also cancelled in-person and held virtually. Many tech companies are expected to stick to virtual events this year as well given the COVID-19 situation globally and travel restrictions.