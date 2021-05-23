Microsoft Build 2021 Developers Conference: What to expect, how to watch and more

Microsoft is set to hold its Build 2021 event starting from May 25 and will go on till May 27. This will be an all-virtual event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Interested users can stream the event live on YouTube and the company’s official website. At the event, the company is expected to showcase multiple new features for its Windows operating system and for other consumer products. Here we will be taking a look at everything we expect Microsoft to showcase at its Build 2021 event. Also Read - Epic Games vs Apple: Epic could pull a surprising victory after Tim Cook's testimony

Windows 10

Microsoft during its Build developer conferences has not talked about Windows 10 in detail for a long time, instead focussing on things like Project Reunion. However, this time we might get to learn a lot more about the new changes coming to Windows 10 as the company recently shut down its Windows 10X project and in a blog post stated that most of its features will be integrated into other parts of Windows and other Microsoft products.

The new changes expected to make their way into Windows 10 from the now shut Windows 10X project include a modernised touch keyboard, optimised key sizing, sounds, colours, and animations.

Apart from this, various reports suggest that Microsoft is looking to implement a big visual revamp of Windows 10 that will roll out in the second half of 2021.

Microsoft Edge

With Microsoft finally setting a support end date for its Internet Explorer web browser, Edge will become the only supported web browser it has to offer. Last year, the company moved from its own architecture and rebuilt its Edge browser with the Chromium engine as its core. During this time we got to see a lot of new features being introduced like Vertical Tabs, Performance Mode, Kids Mode and more. At Build 2021, the company is expected to announce the future plans for its web browser.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams has been one of the most used tools offered by the company during the ongoing pandemic. We expect it to reveal future plans for the same at Build 2021. The company is also expected to release a few new features for the same at the event.

Other announcements

Microsoft has also scheduled over 287 sessions, which will focus on a number of its products including Teams, Azure and Power Platform, all of which come under the Microsoft 365 banner of products.