Microsoft has opened registrations for its Build 2021 developer conference, which is scheduled to take place from May 25 to May 27. The developer conference will be held virtually, just like last year's Build and it will be free for everyone to attend.

Microsoft Build 2021 will feature 10 speakers, including the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Among key events planned during Build 2021 are product roundtables, connection zone, one-to-one consultation, and more.

"Find solutions, sharpen skills, and find what you can add to your toolbox at this year's event," the Microsoft website reads. The Microsoft Build dedicated page also includes a "Register Now," link for those who are interested to attend the event.

Users will need to sign in with their Work or School account, Microsoft account, LinkedIn, GitHub, or Microsoft employee account for registration. “Welcome to registration for the Microsoft Build digital event taking place on May 25-27, 2021. Choose a sign-in method below to complete your registration,” the page reads.

Nadella will give the keynote on May 25 from 9 PM IST to 10 PM IST. The Microsoft CEO will be joined by other Microsoft executives to discuss “tools and platforms for developers to create productive solutions for hybrid work.”

Another keynote by Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott is scheduled as well on the second day, who will discuss the Future of Technology. Other speakers at the Build 2021 include Amanda Silver, Donovan Brown, Kayla Cinnamon, Scott Guthrie, Leslie Richardson, Scott Hanselman, Anna Hoffman, Rajesh Jha, and Kevin Scott.

For those unaware, Microsoft Build is among the company’s largest events held annually. It is focused on developers. Microsoft also uses the Build to announce new updates to its services like Windows, Office, Edge, and more.

Microsoft Build is attended by close to 5,000 people including developers and media to get direct, first-hand access to the technologies and features. The event was canceled last year as well and in favor of a digital event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 48-hour event was streamed live.