comscore Microsoft Build 2021 developer conference registration is now open
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Build 2021 from May 25-27; registration is now open
News

Microsoft Build 2021 from May 25-27; registration is now open

News

Microsoft Build 2021 will feature 10 speakers, including the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Among key events planned during Build 2021 are product roundtables, connection zone, one-to-one consultation, and more.

microsoft-build-registration

Microsoft has opened registrations for its Build 2021 developer conference, which is scheduled to take place from May 25 to May 27. The developer conference will be held virtually, just like last year’s Build and it will be free for everyone to attend. Also Read - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella supports India fighting COVID-19, says "I am heartbroken"

Microsoft Build 2021 will feature 10 speakers, including the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Among key events planned during Build 2021 are product roundtables, connection zone, one-to-one consultation, and more. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched: Intel, AMD options offered

“Find solutions, sharpen skills, and find what you can add to your toolbox at this year’s event,” the Microsoft website reads. The Microsoft Build dedicated page also includes a “Register Now,” link for those who are interested to attend the event. Also Read - Microsoft could hold major gaming event this month: Here's what we know

Users will need to sign in with their Work or School account, Microsoft account, LinkedIn, GitHub, or Microsoft employee account for registration. “Welcome to registration for the Microsoft Build digital event taking place on May 25-27, 2021. Choose a sign-in method below to complete your registration,” the page reads.

Nadella will give the keynote on May 25 from 9 PM IST to 10 PM IST. The Microsoft CEO will be joined by other Microsoft executives to discuss “tools and platforms for developers to create productive solutions for hybrid work.”

Another keynote by Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott is scheduled as well on the second day, who will discuss the Future of Technology. Other speakers at the Build 2021 include Amanda Silver, Donovan Brown, Kayla Cinnamon, Scott Guthrie, Leslie Richardson, Scott Hanselman, Anna Hoffman, Rajesh Jha, and Kevin Scott.

For those unaware, Microsoft Build is among the company’s largest events held annually. It is focused on developers. Microsoft also uses the Build to announce new updates to its services like Windows, Office, Edge, and more.

Microsoft Build is attended by close to 5,000 people including developers and media to get direct, first-hand access to the technologies and features. The event was canceled last year as well and in favor of a digital event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 48-hour event was streamed live.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 28, 2021 5:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

cowin.gov.in crashed: CoWIN server facing issues, users unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine
News
cowin.gov.in crashed: CoWIN server facing issues, users unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine
Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: How to watch it live, what to expect

News

Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: How to watch it live, what to expect

Top 5 Samsung Galaxy M42 5G alternatives: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, Moto G60

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Samsung Galaxy M42 5G alternatives: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, Moto G60

Top 5 Samsung Galaxy M42 5G alternatives: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, Moto G60

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Samsung Galaxy M42 5G alternatives: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, Moto G60

PUBG Mobile banned 1.4 million players between April 16-22

Gaming

PUBG Mobile banned 1.4 million players between April 16-22

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G gets Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G gets Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Microsoft Build 2021 registration is now open

CoWIN portal crashed: cowin.gov.in server facing issues, users unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: How to watch it live, what to expect

PUBG Mobile banned 1.4 million players between April 16-22

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive new OxygenOS 10.3.10 update: A look at new features

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launch today: All you need to know

5 health gadgets you must have at home amid COVID-19 crisis

Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium at an intriguing price

iQOO 7 Legend vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Affordable Snapdragon 888 phones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Build 2021 registration is now open

News

Microsoft Build 2021 registration is now open
Microsoft CEO supports India fighting COVID-19, says "I am heartbroken"

News

Microsoft CEO supports India fighting COVID-19, says "I am heartbroken"
Microsoft Edge adds Kids Mode

News

Microsoft Edge adds Kids Mode
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched: Price, specifications
Forza Horizon 5 map accidentally leaks, could shift from Britain to Japan

Gaming

Forza Horizon 5 map accidentally leaks, could shift from Britain to Japan

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ZenFone 8 की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, नहीं मिलेगा ये धांसू फीचर

Xiaomi ला रही है 200MP कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन, सामने आई जानकारी

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 20 हजार रुपये से कम में मिलेगा फोन

Realme X7 Max 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगा दमदार प्रोसेसर और 64MP कैमरा

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try

Features

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try
Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.
Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home

News

Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home
Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced

News

Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced

News

Microsoft Build 2021 registration is now open
News
Microsoft Build 2021 registration is now open
CoWIN portal crashed: cowin.gov.in server facing issues, users unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine

News

CoWIN portal crashed: cowin.gov.in server facing issues, users unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine
Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: How to watch it live, what to expect

News

Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: How to watch it live, what to expect
PUBG Mobile banned 1.4 million players between April 16-22

Gaming

PUBG Mobile banned 1.4 million players between April 16-22
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive new OxygenOS 10.3.10 update: A look at new features

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive new OxygenOS 10.3.10 update: A look at new features

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers