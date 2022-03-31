comscore Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Build 2022 To Kick Off On May 24 Heres A Look At What To Expect
News

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

News

Usually, Microsoft's Build conference is focused on professionals, recent conferences have also seen a number of consumer tech being launched.

Microsoft Build 2022

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft will be holding its annual Build conference for developers, engineers and IT professionals from May 24 to May 26. Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has hosted the developer conference online, and this year is no different. Also Read - Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub arrives in India: Here's what it does

The company has already sent out press invites for the same, which states, “Come together with peers and experts May 24–26, 2022, for an engaging experience around the latest in innovation and tools that will help you stay informed.” Also Read - PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Registrations for this year’s Build conference will open in late April and will be offered free of cost to everyone who wants to attend. The company has already posted the event agenda online, which can be accessed by clicking here. Also Read - How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

Usually, Microsoft‘s Build conference is focused on professionals, recent conferences have also seen a number of consumer tech being launched. These consumer tech products include advances to Microsoft Teams, the “next-generation” Windows (Windows 11) and more.

According to the company, this year’s Build will make the attendees “experience market-specific content and connection opportunities for France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, and the UK in Regional Spotlights.” This is besides the usual slate of keynotes, workshops, and networking opportunities.

According to reports, Microsoft will provide information on products including Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio and Windows 11 at this year’s conference. Some out there reports also suggest that the company will showcase a new AR/VR headset for the metaverse.

Besides Microsoft, Google and Apple will soon also be holding their own developers’ conferences. Google I/O will take place from May 11 to May 12, where we expect to get a look at Android 13, the Pixel watch, and the next budget Pixel phone. Apple will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, where we will get to see the company’s operating system updates.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 31, 2022 8:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?
Photo Gallery
OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?
OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

Reviews

OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

News

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

Wearables

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 OS launched starting at Rs 66,999

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 OS launched starting at Rs 66,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

Tata Motors teases launch of new electric vehicle: Watch video

How Microsoft's Startups Founders Hub will help SMEs in India

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

News

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect
How Microsoft's Startups Founders Hub will help SMEs in India

News

How Microsoft's Startups Founders Hub will help SMEs in India
PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Features

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

How To

How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF
How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

How To

How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL यूजर केवल 1 रुपये ज्यादा देकर डेली 1GB की जगह पाएं डेली 3GB डेटा, जानें कैस

Free Fire MAX में मिल रहे फ्री कैरेक्टर के लिए इस तरह करें क्लेम, बहुत आसान है तरीका

OnePlus 10 Pro भारत में 12GB RAM और 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

DIZO Watch 2 Sports Review: डिजाइन और बैटरी अच्छी, लेकिन रह गई ये कमी..

Oppo F21 Pro 4G और Oppo F21 Pro 5G की कीमत लीक, 64MP कैमरा के साथ होंगे लॉन्च

Latest Videos

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect
News
Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

Wearables

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features
Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

Apps

Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know
Tata Motors teases launch of new electric vehicle: Watch video

automobile

Tata Motors teases launch of new electric vehicle: Watch video
How Microsoft's Startups Founders Hub will help SMEs in India

News

How Microsoft's Startups Founders Hub will help SMEs in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers