Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

Microsoft will be holding its annual Build conference for developers, engineers and IT professionals from May 24 to May 26. Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has hosted the developer conference online, and this year is no different.

The company has already sent out press invites for the same, which states, "Come together with peers and experts May 24–26, 2022, for an engaging experience around the latest in innovation and tools that will help you stay informed."

Registrations for this year's Build conference will open in late April and will be offered free of cost to everyone who wants to attend. The company has already posted the event agenda online, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Usually, Microsoft‘s Build conference is focused on professionals, recent conferences have also seen a number of consumer tech being launched. These consumer tech products include advances to Microsoft Teams, the “next-generation” Windows (Windows 11) and more.

According to the company, this year’s Build will make the attendees “experience market-specific content and connection opportunities for France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, and the UK in Regional Spotlights.” This is besides the usual slate of keynotes, workshops, and networking opportunities.

According to reports, Microsoft will provide information on products including Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio and Windows 11 at this year’s conference. Some out there reports also suggest that the company will showcase a new AR/VR headset for the metaverse.

Besides Microsoft, Google and Apple will soon also be holding their own developers’ conferences. Google I/O will take place from May 11 to May 12, where we expect to get a look at Android 13, the Pixel watch, and the next budget Pixel phone. Apple will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, where we will get to see the company’s operating system updates.