Microsoft Build 2022 Windows 11 Microsoft Store Updates Announced

Microsoft announces Windows 11, Microsoft Store updates for enhanced applications

Later this year, users will be able to start building Widgets as companion experiences for Win32 and PWA apps on Windows 11

Windows 11

Windows 11 Widgets update

Microsoft has made many announcements at its Build event. At the event the software giant introduced new updates to Windows 11, Microsoft Store and even Microsoft Teams. The tech giant has introduced new app-building tools to enable developers to take their existing code and make it more compelling on Windows. Also Read - Bill Gates uses a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead of Microsoft Surface Duo: Here's why

Additionally, Microsoft has introduced new ways to reach and engage customers through the Microsoft Store. There’s also a new development kit with AI Capabilities called Project Volterra, and a comprehensive Arm-native developer toolchain. Also Read - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to 'nearly double' the budget for its employee salaries to retain them

Microsoft is building toward a vision for a world of intelligent hybrid compute, bringing together local compute on the CPU, GPU, and NPU and cloud compute with Azure. Microsoft claims that in the future, moving to compute workloads between client and cloud will be as dynamic and seamless as moving between Wi-Fi and cellular on your phone today. Also Read - Microsoft Teams tips and trick: Top features to make hybrid working easier

AI will require heavy levels of processing power beyond capabilities of traditional CPU and GPU alone. But new silicon-like neural processing units (NPUs) will add expanded capacity for key AI workloads.

Bringing Azure and Windows closer together will enable developers to bring new classes of applications for commercial and consumer customers. Microsoft has announced that this journey will begin with Windows 365, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Azure Virtual Desktop and will continue with cloud and NPU processing on more Windows devices.

New app-building tools

Windows users can expect more apps that will be compatible with their operating system. Developers will find it easier to build and run their apps on Windows, whether they’re .NET, web, Android, C++, Linux, or any number of cross-platform frameworks.

For building Windows desktop apps, the Windows App SDK and the WinUI 3 platform make it easy to build native apps for Windows 11 using C# or C++, while still reaching users on Windows 10.

The latest Windows App SDK 1.1 update is in preview and will be released soon, with new features like Fluent visual materials in WinUI 3, updated desktop windowing APIs, enhancements to push notifications, new environment variable APIs for C++, and various performance improvements.

Widgets

Widgets in Windows 11 will also introduce some new changes. They will offer a glanceable and useful view of app content for users. Later this year, users will be able to start building Widgets as companion experiences for Win32 and PWA apps on Windows 11, powered by the Adaptive Cards platform.

Developers can also leverage capabilities of touch, pen, voice, and AI, to create features that increase engagement and differentiate their apps with more natural interactions for their customers.

Microsoft also shared an early vision for how apps that create and store content in the cloud could start to integrate that custom content into familiar user engagement surfaces in Windows 11 like File Explorer, and common file dialogs. This would enable Windows to show your app and app content to users in the right context, providing a seamless app installation and content discovery experience across devices.

New Store Design

With Windows 11, the tech giant has rebuilt the Microsoft Store from the ground up for developers. The Microsoft Store on Windows gives you the choice to use the commerce engine that we provide, with revenue share, or their own commerce engine in their app, in which case they get to keep all the revenue

  Published Date: May 24, 2022 8:30 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 24, 2022 8:31 PM IST

