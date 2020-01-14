Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft was recently spotted with the latest dual-screen Surface Duo. As mentioned in a tweet by Brian Sozzi, Editor-at-large of Yahoo Finance, Satya casually pulled out the new Surface tablet in public. Brian also went ahead and described the new foldable smartphone as a “darn slick device”.

Microsoft launched the Duo back in October 2019. The CEO had previously revealed that he had been using early versions of both the Surface Neo and the Duo. Nadella told GeekWire “I look at the way I use both my Neo and Duo now and I want to carry it with me everywhere. I want to be able to open it up, take notes. It’s a beautiful pen-first experience”.

The Surface Duo and Neo are both months away from being released. However, it looks like Microsoft is pretty confident about the capabilities and the functionalities of the two upcoming devices. Considering what the brand’s CEO is publicly using is probably just an early version, we only expect an even more polished final retail build of the device.

Microsoft CEO @satyanadella pulls out the new foldable Surface and I get mesmerized. Darn slick device! @YahooFinance pic.twitter.com/OxWK3jAGLS — Brian Sozzi (@BrianSozzi) January 12, 2020

Microsoft Surface Duo: What we know

The Surface Duo is a long way away from its launch. Regardless, we know quite a bit about the device. The Surface Duo comes with two 5.6-inch screens that can be folded. This makes the Surface duo a compact device when it is in its folded form. The device can be opened completely and used like an 8.3-inch tablet.

Microsoft insists that the Surface Duo is not a ‘smartphone’. However, the new Surface device is capable of both making and taking calls. Microsoft is apparently working closely with Google to develop apps that are suited to the new dual-screen layout. In fact, a large chunk of what remains to be worked on the new Surface Duo is probably software related. We say this since Microsoft seems confident enough with the hardware to flaunt the device publicly.