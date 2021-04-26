Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is heartbroken, comes in support of India amid COVID-19 crisis

Microsoft’s Satya Nedalla is heartbroken with what India is going through right now. The COVID-19 second wave has hit the country and how. India is currently recording over 3.5 lakh COVID cases and the number is only rising with every passing day. Also Read - Looking for COIVD hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here

As COVID-19 second wave crumbles down the country's medical system, Microsoft CEO Satya Nedalla comes forward in support. Nedalla took to social media platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn to state that he is "heartbroken".

I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.
— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 26, 2021

Microsoft CEO also pledged support to aid relief efforts and purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices. He said, “Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.”

To recall, the United States recently confirmed that it is making vaccination raw materials to scale up production of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine “immediately”. Joe Biden, US President, took to microblogging site Twitter to inform about the same. Biden stated quoting a tweet by White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, “Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need.”

Sullivan, in his tweet, stated, he spoke to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval about the rise in COVID-19 cases in India and has decided to help the country with resources.

Other tech firms come forward in support

Several tech giants including Google, Xiaomi, among others are making efforts to help India to overcome the COVID crisis. Google recently added COVID vaccination support to Maps, and Xiaomi announced to donate Rs 3 crore for oxygen cylinders.

Additionally, OnePlus also announced to help amplify COVID-19 emergency in India. Recently, Zomato announced that it has started priority delivery for COVID-19 patients. MapMyIndia also launched a special tool to show hospitals that have beds and Oxygen available.