Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son, Zain Nadella, has passed away at the age of 26. He was born with cerebral palsy, reported Bloomberg. Satya Nadella informed its executive staff in an email. In the mail, he asked his executives to hold the family in thoughts and prayers and give them space to grieve privately. The exact reason and timing of death have not been revealed.

For the unversed, cerebral palsy is a condition marked by impaired muscle coordination (spastic paralysis) and/or other disabilities, typically caused by damage to the brain before or at birth. The report reveals that the Children's Hospital where Zain Nadella received much of his treatment was, joined Nadella and his wife Anu Nadella to establish "Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of Seattle Children's Center for Integrative Brain Research".

In a message to Microsoft executives, Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children's Hospital said, "Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him."

Satya Nadella was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft in 2014. During his time, Microsoft has focused on serving users with disabilities. Nadella even cited lessons he learned while raising and supporting his son Zain.

Back in 2017, Satya Nadella spoke about Zain’s health issues. In his blogpost, he wrote, “One night, during the thirty-sixth week of her pregnancy, Anu noticed that the baby was not moving as much as she was accustomed to. So we went to the emergency room of a local hospital in Bellevue. We thought it would be just a routine checkup, little more than new parent anxiety. In fact, I distinctly remember feeling annoyed by the wait times we experienced in the emergency room. But upon examination, the doctors were alarmed enough to order an emergency cesarean section. Zain was born at 11:29 p.m. on August 13, 1996, all of three pounds. He did not cry.

Zain was transported from the hospital in Bellevue across Lake Washington to Seattle Children’s Hospital with its state- of- the- art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Anu began her recovery from the difficult birth. I spent the night with her in the hospital and immediately went to see Zain the next morning. Little did I know then how profoundly our lives would change. Over the course of the next couple of years we learned more about the damage caused by in utero asphyxiation, and how Zain would require a wheelchair and be reliant on us because of severe cerebral palsy. I was devastated. But mostly I was sad for how things turned out for me and Anu.”