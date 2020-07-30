comscore Microsoft Edge based on Chromium gets new PDF features | BGR India
Microsoft Edge web browser gets new PDF features

Microsoft is adding new features to its revamped web browser, now available for all Windows versions.

  Published: July 30, 2020 6:46 PM IST
Microsoft has revamped its Edge web browser by adopting the Chromium engine. The new-look web browser is lighter, faster, and much better than the outgoing version of Edge. And according to reports, the new Edge will be getting a new set of PDF features very soon. Microsoft has added the new highlight mode on the browser, which lets you select text or paragraph from a PDF document. Users can access the mode without selecting anything. In addition to this, it is also going to let you add text to existing PDF files, using the text note feature. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10X for single-screen devices may be delayed till 2021

The protected version of files will also be supported on the new Edge browser. With this feature. users can make sure that confidential files are locked behind a password or key. It will also add support for MIP protected files. These will be added alongside the existing features like dark mode, forms, and others. Also Read - Microsoft admits Windows 10 bug affected internet connectivity

It’s quite evident that Microsoft is looking to make up for the lost time. Everyone knew that Internet Explorer and the last version of Edge didn’t appeal to users, forcing them to stick with Chrome. But it was quite intriguing to see Microsoft use Google’s browser engine to overhaul its Edge browser. Also Read - Microsoft Launcher for Android gets dark mode and other new features

Microsoft brings new Edge browser to Windows 7 and 8 users

Last month, Microsoft started offering its new Edge browser to Windows 7 and 8 users. The company released a new update that works on previous Windows versions. So, if your PC is running on Windows 8 (Home, Professional, Ultimate, or Starter), you will see the new browser on the taskbar. But it’s interesting that Microsoft is giving a taste for the new browser to Windows 7 machines as well.

The update replaces the existing Edge browser with a new one and users will see the change in the taskbar. Microsoft says all the passwords, website URLs from the old browser will be migrated to the Edge browser automatically. And if anyone tries to use the old version, the Windows running on their system will open the new browser.

Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge browser is now available for download on Windows and Mac

  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 6:46 PM IST

Best Sellers