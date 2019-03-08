comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results
News

Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results

News

Data sets that will be used to train AI models need to be assembled by a diverse group of data engineers.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 7:09 PM IST
microsoft-logo-stock-bgr

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes the buzz of the town, building AI-based solutions without the inclusion of women would give way to a technology that is inherently biased, a top Microsoft executive said on Friday.

According to the “World Economic Report 2018”, only 22 percent of AI professionals globally are female while almost a third (32 percent) believe that gender bias is still a major hurdle in the recruitment process in the industry.

“If AI systems are built only by one representative group such as all male, all Asian or all Caucasian, then they are more likely to create biased results,” Mythreyee Ganapathy, Director, Programme Management, Cloud and Enterprise, Microsoft, told IANS.

Data sets that will be used to train AI models need to be assembled by a diverse group of data engineers.

“A simple example is data sets that are used to train speech AI models which focus primarily on adult speech samples unintentionally exclude children and hence the models are unable to recognize children’s voices,” Ganapathy added.

India is at the 108th spot in the gender gap index, according to the “World Economic Forum 2018” report. It also has one of the lowest participation rates of women in the labor market at 27 percent.

A different set of people should be included to increase the diversity of AI teams as more than half (52 percent) women globally, perceive the tech sector to be a “male” industry, the report adds.

To balance the gender gap in the country, the tech giant promotes the study of computer science at traditionally female colleges and other universities.

“We believe that attracting, developing and helping women in STEM fields is vital to ensuring a well-rounded, inclusive society without which we risk having hundreds of thousands of jobs left unfilled and decades of innovation absent of female perspectives,” the Microsoft executive noted.

Corporate and academic AI teams have inadvertently made systems biased against women.

For example, tech giant Amazon’s ML experts scrapped a “sexist” AI recruiting tool in October 2018 after they discovered the recruiting engine “did not like women”.

Members of the team working on the system said it effectively taught itself that male candidates were preferable.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2019 7:09 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India
News
Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India
5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Gaming

5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Cable TV Channels are coming soon to media streaming services in India starting with Amazon: Report

News

Cable TV Channels are coming soon to media streaming services in India starting with Amazon: Report

BSNL 25% cashback offer on broadband plans extended till March 31

News

BSNL 25% cashback offer on broadband plans extended till March 31

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available with discounts of up to Rs 1,600

Deals

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available with discounts of up to Rs 1,600

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results

New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report

CBSE files an FIR after a video claiming examination paper leak goes viral on social media

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results

News

Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results
Windows 10 update KB4482887 reportedly causing issues related to gaming performance

News

Windows 10 update KB4482887 reportedly causing issues related to gaming performance
Iranian hackers caused losses in hundreds of millions: Report

News

Iranian hackers caused losses in hundreds of millions: Report
PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

Gaming

PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles
Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome

News

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome

हिंदी समाचार

Women's Day 2019: हाइक ने लॉन्च किए विमेंस डे पर खास स्टिकर्स

चोरी करने से पहले ही पकड़े जाएंगे चोर, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस से लैस हैं ये सिक्योरिटी कैमरे

Redmi Note 7 बना बेस्ट वैल्यू फॉर मनी स्मार्टफोन

एयरटेल डिजिटल TV ने पेश किया 153 रुपये वाला बेसिक पैक

Snapchat भारत में जल्द ही हिंदी, पंजाबी, मराठी, गुजराती और उर्दू भाषा में होगा उपलब्ध

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared
Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results

News

Microsoft claims that developing AI without women likely to lead biased results
New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report

News

New Facebook Messenger bug allowed websites to access private user data: Report
CBSE files an FIR after a video claiming examination paper leak goes viral on social media

News

CBSE files an FIR after a video claiming examination paper leak goes viral on social media