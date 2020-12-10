Microsoft has announced that its cloud-based gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will be available to iOS and PCs users starting Spring 2021. Also Read - 400 new games coming to Google Stadia cloud gaming platform

The service was first scheduled to be launched in October this year but had to delay it due to issues with the App Store guidelines. Getting the cloud gaming services to the iPhone and iPad via the web browser will allow Microsoft to skirt the App Store's guidelines.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is already available for Android devices as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $15 or Rs 1,014 approx. per month.

The service lets users stream Xbox and PC games from the cloud on Android devices.

“By adding over a billion devices as a path to playing in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a seamless experience for all types of players; whether it’s playing Minecraft Dungeons with your Xbox friends using touch controls on an iPhone, or jumping into a Destiny 2: Beyond Light strike on a Surface Pro when you have a break between meetings,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Microsoft’s cloud gaming service on iOS devices will only be available in its beta phase for now and no further details have been provided. This service is different from what’s already available on the Xbox.

For PCs, the xCloud gaming service will be available via the Xbox app and browser.

Apple hasn’t lost any love with many of the game developers who host their games on the App Store. The recent rift between Epic Games and Apple is a clear message that Apple will not bow down when it comes with its App Store policies. The same reason that Microsoft is offering its cloud gaming via the browser and not the App Store.

Apple recently announced its new Store guidelines where game streaming services are now allowed but each developer has to submit the game to the App Store as a separate game.

Microsoft says it is also expanding the service to new markets. The countries which will soon get the service are Australia, Brazil, Japan and Mexico.

-with inputs from IANS.