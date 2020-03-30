comscore Windows 10 has internet issues: Microsoft | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft confirms internet issues with a recent Windows 10 update; working on a fix
News

Microsoft confirms internet issues with a recent Windows 10 update; working on a fix

News

Microsoft has just revealed details about a new issue with Windows 10. Inspecting the report, the company confirmed problems with internet connections in the Windows 10 November 2019 and May 2019 update.

  • Published: March 30, 2020 1:01 PM IST
Windows 10 Wallpaper

Image: Microsoft

Software giant Microsoft is constantly working on releasing new updates for its Windows operating system and Office suite of apps. The company has a robust community of testers for both software called “Insiders”. It continues to push new test builds for Windows insiders as global pandemic coronavirus continues to spread. Most of the software updates are focused of fixing security vulnerabilities along with stability fixes. The company is still some time away from its major Windows 10 update. However, updates sometimes end up spreading some hidden issues that don’t surface during the testing phase. According to several reports, online a recent Windows 10 update caused installation issues or straight up crashes. The company has not acknowledged this particular issue but revealed details about another issue.

Related Stories


Microsoft Windows 10 update: Internet issue details

According to a report from Windows Latest, Microsoft has just revealed details about a new issue with Windows 10. Inspecting the report, the company confirmed problems with internet connections in the Windows 10 November 2019 and May 2019 update. The company added that the internet can stop working on “some PCs” showcasing “no internet connection” or limited internet in the notification area. This issue is likely to affect users with systems running VPN connections. As per the report, this issue is also related to a Windows 10 update that rolled out on February 27, 2020.

Watch: MSI Prestige 15 Review

The company revealed that this cumulative update carries the code “KB4535996”. It is likely to cause the issue when the machine is connected or disconnected from the VPN connection. In addition, apps that use WinInet or WinHTTP to connect with the internet are suffering from yet another bug. These apps include Microsoft Office, Teams, Outlook, Office 365, Internet Explorer and some version of Edge. The company revealed that it is aware of the problem.

Microsoft launches new Office app that combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Also Read

Microsoft launches new Office app that combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Beyond this, the company also revealed that it is currently working on fixing the problem. However, it could take up to 2 weeks to roll out the fix. The company is currently working on publishing a patch in early April along with future Windows 10 patch Tuesday release. This rollout will not be in line with the traditional Tuesday updates. In the meantime, the company noted that restarting the device multiple times is likely to fix the problem.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2020 1:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
News
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

News

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update
Sony wants to make playing games on PS5 "as easy as Netflix"

Gaming

Sony wants to make playing games on PS5 "as easy as Netflix"
Best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown

Top Products

Best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown
AMD confirms stolen files, $100 million ransom

Gaming

AMD confirms stolen files, $100 million ransom
Best Technology Tips to learn during Coronavirus Lockdown

Top Products

Best Technology Tips to learn during Coronavirus Lockdown

हिंदी समाचार

PM-CARES Fund : कोरोनावायरस के खिलाफ जंग में करें मदद, घर बैठे ऐसे करें डोनेट

Jio ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब इस तरह से भी कर सकेंगे अपना नंबर रिचार्ज

Realme X2 और Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन को मिला मेजर सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

WhatsApp ने किया बड़ा बदलाव, अब भारतीय यूजर्स नहीं कर पाएंगे ये काम

OnePlus 8 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले आईं कैमरा डिटेल्स, जानें क्या है खासियत

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
News
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

News

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update
Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications
Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update
Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV