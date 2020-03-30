Software giant Microsoft is constantly working on releasing new updates for its Windows operating system and Office suite of apps. The company has a robust community of testers for both software called “Insiders”. It continues to push new test builds for Windows insiders as global pandemic coronavirus continues to spread. Most of the software updates are focused of fixing security vulnerabilities along with stability fixes. The company is still some time away from its major Windows 10 update. However, updates sometimes end up spreading some hidden issues that don’t surface during the testing phase. According to several reports, online a recent Windows 10 update caused installation issues or straight up crashes. The company has not acknowledged this particular issue but revealed details about another issue.

Microsoft Windows 10 update: Internet issue details

According to a report from Windows Latest, Microsoft has just revealed details about a new issue with Windows 10. Inspecting the report, the company confirmed problems with internet connections in the Windows 10 November 2019 and May 2019 update. The company added that the internet can stop working on “some PCs” showcasing “no internet connection” or limited internet in the notification area. This issue is likely to affect users with systems running VPN connections. As per the report, this issue is also related to a Windows 10 update that rolled out on February 27, 2020.

Watch: MSI Prestige 15 Review

The company revealed that this cumulative update carries the code “KB4535996”. It is likely to cause the issue when the machine is connected or disconnected from the VPN connection. In addition, apps that use WinInet or WinHTTP to connect with the internet are suffering from yet another bug. These apps include Microsoft Office, Teams, Outlook, Office 365, Internet Explorer and some version of Edge. The company revealed that it is aware of the problem.

Beyond this, the company also revealed that it is currently working on fixing the problem. However, it could take up to 2 weeks to roll out the fix. The company is currently working on publishing a patch in early April along with future Windows 10 patch Tuesday release. This rollout will not be in line with the traditional Tuesday updates. In the meantime, the company noted that restarting the device multiple times is likely to fix the problem.