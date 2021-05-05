Microsoft decides to end Adobe Flash support for Windows 10 in July 2021

In a latest announcement, Microsoft has confirmed to start removing Adobe Flash support fully from Windows 10. The company has officially announced to fully end support for Adobe Flash this summer. Also Read - 10 lesser-known interesting facts about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

“To help keep our customers secure, Microsoft will remove the Flash component from Windows through the KB4577586 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player,” Microsoft notes in an official blog post. Also Read - MS Office Calibri font no more the default: Check out what is replacing it on Office 365

Windows users will know that over the last few years, Microsoft has been removing Flash support from its Edge browser with an update. Also Read - Microsoft Build 2021 from May 25-27; registration is now open

End of support for Adobe Flash

In the blog post, Microsoft further notes, that the Windows 10 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” will become mandatory starting July 2021.

“Starting in June 2021, the KB4577586 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” will be included in the Preview Update for Windows 10, version 1809 and above platforms. It will also be included in every subsequent Latest Cumulative Update,” the company further notes in the blog post.

So, once Windows users update their device to the Windows 10 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player”, Adobe Flash will be permanently removed from their system.

The tech giant has also revealed that updating to Windows 10 version 21H1, which is likely to start rolling out this month, will also remove the software.

The blog post mentions, “please note that when you update to Windows 10, version 21H1 or later, Flash will be removed.”

The company further notes, “you can also remove Flash anytime by deploying KB4577586.”

Microsoft has announced, the update that removes Adobe Flash will also be available for older operating systems including Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Embedded 8 Standard.