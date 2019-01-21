Microsoft does not think that Cortana is a Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant competitor

Remember the time where Microsoft Cortana, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri were considered as the top competitors in the world of virtual digital assistants. Well, that may no longer be the case and it is not what you are expecting. According to a new report on the internet, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella issued a statement adding that the company no longer sees Cortana as a competitor to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This statement is in line with how the company has been positioning itself when it comes to services.

According to a report by The Verge, Nadella issued the statement while speaking at a media event last week. As pointed out in the report, he issued a statement adding, “Cortana needs to be that skill for anybody who’s a Microsoft 365 subscriber.” He went to state, “You should be able to use it on Google Assistant, you should be able to use it on Alexa, just like how you use our apps on Android and iOS so that’s at least how we want to think about where it’ll go.” This means that the company wants users to use Cortana like an app on the platform of their choice.

Nadella has issued similar statements in the past pointing out that virtual digital assistants should be similar to current web browsers where they can easily access with each other while accessing similar information. As noted by the report, the company has already teamed up with Amazon for the integration of Cortana with Alexa. Though, much will hinge over whether Google shares the same idea about its Assistant.

During the event, Nadella also hinted that the company may launch its subscription-based service known as Microsoft 365. It is possible that Microsoft 365 will include Office 365 and other services provided by Microsoft such as Xbox Gold. It is unclear if the company will also add Windows 10 to the fold as a service but it will leave Windows as is.