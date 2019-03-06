Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome

Months after Microsoft announced that it is throwing in the towel and changing the engine of its in-house web browser Microsoft Edge to Chromium, new information about the web browser has surfaced online. The first set of screenshots of Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser have now surfaced online.

Looking at the screenshots, the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser looks surprisingly similar to what we have seen in Google Chrome. According to the exclusive report by Neowin, the company has been working on the browser for months, and it is currently maintaining two channels, a Dev channel that gets updates every week and a Canary channel which gets updates every day. The screenshots also showcase the new settings page for the browser along with the new extensions store where users can download more extensions for their web browser.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

More information about the new version of the browser also indicates that Bing will be integrated inside the browser and the background on the new Tab can be set to change according to the Binge image of the day. In addition to this, the new tab will also come with integrated Microsoft News, something that we have already seen in the current Microsoft Edge browser. The company is currently handling the extension installation of the device with the help of the Microsoft Store.

The report adds that since the browser will be based on Chromium, users can also head to any app extension on the Chrome Web Store and then directly download to install it. This report comes right after details about Windows Lite, a sleek version of full-fat Windows were spotted online.