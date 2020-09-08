comscore Microsoft and Adobe to pull the plug on Flash for web browser | BGR India
Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer will not support Flash by end of this year

Microsoft and Adobe had first talked about the end of life Flash support in 2017 and now the change is finally happening.

  Published: September 8, 2020 3:49 PM IST
Microsoft gave the world its deadline to end support for Flash, which is just a few months away now. The company had announced in 2017, that by end of 2020, its web browsers Edge and Internet Explorer won’t be supporting the Adobe tool. “We will stop updating and distributing the Flash Player at the end of 2020 and encourage content creators to migrate any existing Flash content to these new open formats,” Adobe had said back then. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out improved video calling feature for Surface Pro X

But it’s not just Microsoft that has looked to cut support for Flash. Even Mozilla, Google and Apple have felt the need to stop using the tool on their systems. Because of which, the 2020 deadline could also work in favour of Safari and Firefox users. Adobe Flash used to be an integral part of the browser ecosystem. But with the introduction of HTML 5 web standards, Flash are slowly but surely lost its impact and value. Also Read - Microsoft to cut support for Internet Explorer by August 2021

In fact, many claim that Flash was one of the culprits for less than expected battery life on notebooks. So we’ll probably get a clearer idea about this myth in the coming months. Web browsers have become crucial for mobile devices and PCs and you have many to choose from. But even today, you have businesses relying on old Windows versions to operate. And most of these still need Flash to be relevant. So, it’ll be important for Adobe and Microsoft to find the right balance. We’re hopeful both these brands have worked out their concerns. Also Read - Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps

Microsoft brings new keyboard layout for Windows 10

Windows 10 is getting a host of new features and the biggest of them is related to the virtual keyboard. Microsoft is making changes to the keyboard layout and adds a whole new set of options that are long overdue. The improved keyboard layout also looks to change the experience of using the touch keyboard. This is likely to target Surface devices and Windows notebooks with a touch display.

