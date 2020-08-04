comscore Microsoft Edge web browser widens gap over Firefox in July | BGR India
Microsoft Edge now the second most popular web browser, says study

The latest market report suggest Edge has widened the gap over Firefox but Chrome continues to lead the segment.

  Updated: August 4, 2020 4:14 PM IST
Microsoft Edge is the second most popular desktop browser in the world yet again. According to NetMarketShare, it has more users than Mozilla Firefox. This has earned Edge the reputation of being the second most popular desktop browser for the month of July. And like before, Google Chrome remains the most popular browser in the world with an unassailable lead. Also Read - Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

This trend has become regular now, as the desktop version of Microsoft Edge had surpassed Mozilla Firefox in terms of market share for the first time in April this year. Back then, NetMarketShare noted that Mozilla Firefox had a market share of 7.19 per cent, while Microsoft Edge reported 7.59 per cent share. Also Read - Microsoft pushes new Edge browser for Windows 7 and 8 users

And now, the report says Edge has gained further with a share of 8.09 per cent. While Firefox share stands at 7.39 per cent till July 2020. Also Read - Firefox Private Relay add-on will help users generate E-mail aliases for online forms

The rise in popularity of Edge has ensured the gap has widened over Mozilla Firefox since April this year. The lead may still not be enough and Firefox could bounce back. However, it does show the confidence that consumers have started showing in Edge. Since Microsoft released a new version of Edge based on Chromium engine, the browser has been growing in popularity. In fact, the market share is so tiny that Microsoft would need to push it to the forefront to make it popular.

A lot of these users would be those who switched from Chrome to Edge. Since Edge is now Chromium-based, it gains the advantage of using the extensions available on rival platforms. While it matches Chrome’s performance, the browser also delivers improved battery life.

The company has been actively offering a new set of features for Edge. According to reports, the new Edge will be getting a new set of PDF features very soon. Microsoft has added the new highlight mode on the browser, which lets you select text or paragraph from a PDF document. Users can access the mode without selecting anything. In addition to this, it is also going to let you add text to existing PDF files, using the text note feature. This will be added alongside existing features like dark mode, forms, and others.

  Published Date: August 4, 2020 4:11 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 4, 2020 4:14 PM IST

