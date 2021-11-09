Microsoft is all set to host an education-centered event tonight at 10.30 pm IST globally. The company is expected to unveil a new edition of Windows 11 called Windows 11 SE. Additionally, the company might also launch a low-cost Surface Laptop SE designed just for students. Also Read - Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

Microsoft has not revealed a lot about the event. According to a statement by the company, “Join us at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as we share an inside look at the latest tech solutions while examining gaps in learning left by the pandemic. Hear from Microsoft partners, school leaders and a few special guests, and learn about new and existing technology from Microsoft Education.” Also Read - Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Together, we have the power to turn dreamers into believers. Join us for #MicrosoftReimagine on November 9 to hear @common speak on the importance of inclusive education for the next generation. https://t.co/jNdPiuPQxz #MicrosoftEDU pic.twitter.com/ulDreJQlO9 — Microsoft Education (@MicrosoftEDU) October 29, 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE expected specifications

As per a report by Windows Central revealed that the Laptop SE might feature an 11.6-inch display that comes with 1366 x 768-pixel resolution. The laptop is expected to be powered by Intel’s N4120 Celeron processor and offer up to 8 GB of RAM. The report suggests that the laptop is designed for K-12 students “to be as low-cost as possible”.

The laptop is likely to feature a single USB-A and a USB-C port. The rumoured Microsoft Surface Laptop SE is expected to compete against Chromebooks.

Microsoft Windows 11 SE expected features

Although much has not been revealed about this upcoming edition of Windows 11, it is expected to be a light version of Windows 11. The SE edition will not be a second generation of the update. It is expected to be similar to the S version of Windows 10. It is likely to be made for low-cost devices. The SE edition is likely to take after Chrome OS that focuses on ease of use.