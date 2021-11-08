Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

Tech giant, Microsoft has announced that it will no longer provide updates for the personal desktop OneDrive app on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. The change will be effective starting on March 1, 2022. The company mentioned in its blog post, “In order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems, and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience, beginning January 1, 2022, updates will no longer be provided for the OneDrive desktop application on your personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices.” Also Read - How to upgrade from Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 for free

If you want to have the best experience with One Drive, the tech giant recommends you use the latest version of Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Chrome. Documents will, in any case, be open from the OneDrive application regardless of what version of Windows you are using. They will just don’t upload automatically on the cloud. Also Read - Microsoft OneDrive update brings photo editing tools and other improvements

Also Read - Windows 11: Release date, top features to expect, how to upgrade and more

Additionally, Microsoft recommends that if you are using Windows 7 or 8, then you update it to either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to avoid disruption. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are in extended support until January 10, 2023. Windows 8 reached the end of support on January 12, 2016.

OneDrive system requirements

32-bit or 64-bit version of Windows 10, Windows 8/8.1, or Windows 7. Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2012 (including R2), or Windows Server 2008 R2. Mac OS X 10.12 or later. 1.6 GHz or higher, or Intel-based Mac computer, or a Windows 10 ARM-based PC 1 GB of RAM or higher 1024 × 576 minimum resolution High-speed Internet access. NTFS or HFS+ (case insensitive) or APFS (case insensitive)

If you do not meet the system requirements for Windows 10 or 11, you can back up your files manually by uploading them directly to the OneDrive website.

The OneDrive mobile app requires these things