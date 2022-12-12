comscore Microsoft drops support for Edge on Windows 7,8
Microsoft ends support for Edge on Windows 7, 8.1

Microsoft Edge browser version 109 and Webview2 runtime version 109 will be the last respective versions to support these operating systems.

  • Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 is also ending, so users will need to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11 to use the browser.
  • WebView2 is a developer control for embedding web content in applications.
Microsoft has announced the end of support date for Edge web browser on both Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. The company has also ended support for Microsoft Edge WebView2 for both operating systems. Also Read - Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for 'Call Of Duty' games

WebView2 is a developer control for embedding web content in applications. Both operating systems will end support for Edge on January 10, 2023, according to the blogpost. Also Read - Call of Duty is reaching Nintendo Switch: All you need to know

Microsoft Edge drops support for Windows 7, 8

Moreover, Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 is also ending, so users will need to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11 to use the browser. Also Read - Microsoft may build 'super app' to fight Apple and Google: Check details

“We also encourage developers to end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

“We acknowledge that this may not be easy for some developers to do, however ending support for these operating systems will help keep end users safe from potential security threats and risks as both operating systems go out of support on January 10th, 2023,” it added.

However, Microsoft Edge browser version 109 and Webview2 runtime version 109 will be the last respective versions to support these operating systems.

While Microsoft Edge and Webview2 Runtime versions 109 and earlier will continue to work on these operating systems, those versions will not receive new features, future security updates, or bug fixes, said the blogpost.

— IANS

  • Published Date: December 12, 2022 12:54 PM IST
