Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for 'Call Of Duty' games

Microsoft has entered a 10-year agreement with Japanese gaming giant Nintendo to bring 'Call Of Duty' (CoD) games on Nintendo consoles if the Activision Blizzard acquisition closes. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people, however they choose to play," he added.

Spencer also mentioned that "Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox". Earlier this week, Microsoft president Brad Smith had confirmed that Microsoft offered a 10-year contract to Sony to make future CoD games available on PlayStation.

Smith noted that “Sony has emerged as the loudest objector” to Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition and “it’s as excited about this deal as Blockbuster was about the rise of Netflix”.

Activision recently opened the pre-registrations for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile for the iOS platform. The Warzone Mobile will be the mobile port for the game’s PC and console versions. It will bring the classic battle royale experience on handheld devices.

How to pre-register for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on App Store

Activision is now taking pre-registrations for its upcoming title Call of Duty Warzone Mobile for iOS. iOS users can now pre-register for the game on App Store and get the game’s latest updates.

Here’s how you can pre-register for the game.

Step 1: Open the App store on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the Games tab.

Step 3: Once you open the Games tab, you should see the game at the top of the page with the ‘PRE-ORDER’ status. Tap on the game.

Step 4: Tap on Get and double-press the power button to confirm.

Step 5: After confirming, you will get a pop-up to enable notifications. Simply, confirm, and once the game releases, you will automatically get a notification.

The game is sized 529MB and it will be compatible with all iPhones starting from iPhone XS to iPhone 14 Pro Max. It will also run on iPad with iPadOS 15.0 and A12 Bionic or better chipset.

(Inputs from IANS)