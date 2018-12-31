comscore
Microsoft files magnetic USB Type-C connector patent; could use in Surface tablets

Instead of forcing a connector into a device, Microsoft wants to provide users with a 'magnetic experience'.

  • Published: December 31, 2018 2:57 PM IST
Microsoft has filed a patent application for a possible future magnetic USB Type-C connector for next-gen Surface devices. The Surface Pro 6 uses the proprietary Surface Connect, but on the other hand, the Surface Go tablets employs USB-C.

The patent states that “in some implementations, the latch mechanisms may include a USB-C connection.” Microsoft filed the patent application with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on May 23, first spotted by Patently Mobile.

Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India

Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India

So instead of forcing a connector into a device, Microsoft wants to provide users with a ‘magnetic experience’, and we can only assume on the lines of Macbook charging connectors. The patent details reads that the two parts will snap together “even when they are a relatively large distance away, without any external force; and/or may allow the two to detach under a wider range of external forces (without any damage to the system).”

The company recently filed dual-display foldable device patent on USPTO as well. The granted patent revealed a dual-screen tablet like foldable device. The patent titled ‘HINGED DEVICE’ was filed on USPTO by Microsoft in August 2017, and it talked about a hinge mechanism to fold a dual-screen notebook like device in half.

Watch Video: Microsoft Surface Book 2 First Look

The patent showcased a device with a hinge mechanism to fold it, and a lock which pops open when touching the lock button. Microsoft is known to be working on a foldable device for a long time now, but the company never officially acknowledged it. These patent don’t usually mean that there is device coming, but report suggest that it could be implemented on Andromeda.

