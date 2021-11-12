comscore Microsoft finally allow users pick the folder to install PC games via Xbox app
Microsoft finally allow users pick the folder to install PC games via Xbox app

Microsoft will soon allow Windows users to install PC games from the Microsoft Store or Xbox Game Pass for PC to any folder of their choice with unrestricted access, the change will be available soon to users who install the Xbox Insider Hub app.

  • Published: November 12, 2021 2:17 PM IST
Xbox Game Pass

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft is finally letting users pick the folder they want to install PC games via the Xbox app. The change will be available soon to users who install the Xbox Insider Hub app. Also Read - Microsoft partners with Meta to bring Teams to Facebook Workplace

Reports suggest that Microsoft will soon allow Windows users to install PC games from the Microsoft Store or Xbox Game Pass for PC to any folder of their choice with unrestricted access. Also Read - Microsoft introduces Windows 11 SE for laptops built for students, but can you buy one?

As per The Verge report, the move will allow PC gamers to access the folders of games and modify them freely, or let Windows users move games freely to any folders or drives of their choice. The changes are part of an Xbox app update for Windows that’s currently being tested internally, the report citing sources said. Also Read - OneDrive app to stop supporting cloud sync from March 1, 2022 on these Windows versions

The Xbox app update will finally address a big pain point of installing games from Xbox Game Pass for PC, where players would run into issues with the Microsoft Store, the restricted WindowsApps folder, or just the inability to fully control where games were installed.

While Microsoft has supported mods for certain titles in the Microsoft Store previously, opening up the folder access to games will now enable more games to support mods without players needing to enable this in games. The Microsoft Store has traditionally restricted access to where games are installed using Windows-based folder permissions that make it difficult to backup games or move them freely, the report said.

Other PC game launchers like Steam or Battle.net allow players to backup games and restore and verify them. Microsoft’s new Xbox app update includes an option to verify and repair files, which will presumably be used to support backing up games. There are also new options to browse to where files are installed, change the drive where games are installed and pick custom folders for installs.

(With IANS inputs)

