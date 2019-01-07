Microsoft fined for ‘damaging’ user’s computer with automatic Windows 10 update

Ever since Windows 10 was released back in 2015, Microsoft has continued to improve its latest operating system with numerous features and enhancements. During the first year of the OS’ availability, Microsoft made Windows 10 available as a free upgrade for all licensed Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 licenses. To encourage users to upgrade, the company aggressively marketed Windows 10. It even went as far as automatically downloading the OS (through the infamous ‘GWX’ application) on some eligible PCs, and forcibly updating them to Windows 10.

While most of these ‘automatic upgrades’ turned out just fine, some reportedly caused a whole bunch of problems for the target PCs. Holding Microsoft responsible in one such case, a consumer court has now fined the Redmond-based technology major for ‘damaging’ a PC with automatic Windows 10 update.

According to a report by MSPoweruser, the Finnish Consumer Disputes Panel has ordered Microsoft to compensate a user almost $1,250 for messing up his PC by upgrading his Windows 8.1 installation to Windows 10 in 2016. The complainant had said that the free Windows 10 update caused his camera surveillance software to stop working, and Microsoft’s support wasn’t able to help him out either. He had asked for about $3,400, as compensation for the costs he had to incur for replacing the surveillance cameras.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Book 2 First Look

In its defense, Microsoft said that the company wasn’t responsible for the user’s camera control software and that he was provided free customer support. However, Microsoft did acknowledge that Windows 10 could’ve been automatically downloaded on the user’s PC without his permission. The user said that the company had no right to automatically upgrade his system, something that the panel agreed with. Eventually, Microsoft was ordered to award the complainant about $1,250.