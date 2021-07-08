Update your Windows PC immediately to keep it running safe, warns Microsoft

Microsoft wants all Windows users to update their system right away, without any delay. The tech giant has pushed an urgent security update for Windows users that fixes the PrintNightmare security issue researchers reported last week. “We recommend that you install these updates immediately,” Microsoft noted. Also Read - 9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

The tech giant said that the security update rolled out on July 6 provides protection for “CVE-2021-1675 and the additional remote code execution exploit in the Windows Print Spooler service known as ‘PrintNightmare’ documented in CVE-2021-34527.” Also Read - Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black

Windows update: What was the issue?

Last week, researchers discovered PrintNightmare vulnerability on Windows that allows bad actors to use remote code execution, which allows them to install programs, create new accounts with admin rights and much more. Researchers said that the vulnerability provides these bad actors system level privileges, which can lead to major hacking incident.

Soon after the issue was highlighted, Microsoft acknowledged it and said, “a remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows Print Spooler service improperly performs privileged file operations.” The tech giant also said that, “an attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run arbitrary code with system privileges.” Microsoft further said that an attacker could also install programs, view change or delete data or even create account with full user rights.

Microsoft fixes security flaw

With the new security patch, Microsoft has fixed the issue. If you are a Window user, all you need to do now is install the update on your PC immediately to keep your system safe. The company has clarified that all Windows versions are vulnerable and must install the update immediately.

If you haven’t received the security update, you will need to wait for some more time. Microsoft said, “supported versions of Windows that do not have security updates available on July 6 will be updated shortly after July 6.”

Microsoft explained, “the security updates released on and after July 6, 2021 contain protections for a remote code execution exploit in Windows Print Spooler service known as “PrintNightmare”, documented in CVE-2021-34527, as well as for CVE-2021-1675.”