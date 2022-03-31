Microsoft just launched its Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub in India. It is a platform that will support founders at every stage of their startup journey. It will provide startups access to over $300,000 (approximately Rs 2,27,21,805) in benefits like technology and tools from itself and its partners. Also Read - PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

These $300,000 benefits and credits will help startups build and run their businesses according to the company. During the initiative's launch, the company also stated that it will provide startups with mentorship and skilling opportunities from industry experts and its Microsoft Learn platform.

The company has claimed that it set up the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub after extensive research and conversations with hundreds of founders. It stated that these founders asked the company to provide them with access to a digital ecosystem that promotes opportunities and democratises innovation regardless of background, location, progress, or passions.

“Disruptive innovation in Indian startups is accelerating the country’s position to become one of the leading startup hubs of the world,” said Sangeeta Bavi, Director – Startup Ecosystem at Microsoft.

“We look forward to how our new offering will support more founders in Asia and provide access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business,” she added.

India is currently the third-largest ecosystem for startups in the world. The company believes that it holds a lot of opportunities for emerging businesses across industries.

The company claims that it has set up the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub for early-stage startups to lower the barriers of business creation, act as a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation, and contribute to easing the journey from an idea to a unicorn. The platform is open to all startups in India, including those without third-party validation or funding.

Besides offering startups technology, the company aims to empower entrepreneurs to innovate and grow by connecting them with mentors who will provide them with industry, business, and technical support.