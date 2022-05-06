comscore What Bill Gates thinks about Elon Musk buying Twitter
Microsoft founder Bill Gates question Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter, says he could ‘make it worse’

Bill gates has finally spoken about Elon Musk purchasing Twitter for $44 billion. He says that the Tesla CEO could make matters worse.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has finally shared his views on Elon Musk’s move of acquiring Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. Speaking on the sidelines of The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit earlier this week, Gates said he remains unsure of how Musk will change the micro-blogging platform if he took ownership of the platform. He also shared raising concerns about the spread of misinformation on the platform. Also Read - How to play Fortnite on iOS for free via Xbox Cloud Gaming

At the event, Gates admitted that the Tesla CEO has a ‘mind-blowing’ track record at other companies. He also said that Musk had done a good job at putting together a team of engineers at those companies, which mainly includes Tesla and SpaceX. However, he remains unsure, if he would be able to pull it off again. Also Read - Twitter may let you add videos, pictures in same tweet soon: All you need to know

“I kind of doubt that will happen this time, but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon,” the Microsoft founder said at the occasion, as reported by CNBC. Also Read - Twitter starts testing chat threads for Spaces: Here’s what it does

Additionally, Gates questioned Musk’s motives of buying the platform. “What are his goals for what it ends up being? Does that match this idea of less extreme falsehoods spreading so quickly [and] weird conspiracy theories? Does he share that goal or not?” Gates asked.

“How does he feel about something [on Twitter] that says ‘vaccines kill people’ or that ‘Bill Gates is tracking people?’” he added.

It is worth noting that Gates’ statement comes shortly after Musk accused the Microsoft founder of short-selling Tesla’s shares. Short selling a company’s shares means that investors are expecting the price of shares to fall. “I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret,” Musk wrote in a tweet. He shared a tweet making fun of the Microsoft founder in a tweet.

Elon Musk, last month, announced that he was purchasing Twitter, valuing the company at $54.20 per share, which totals to around $44 billion. Earlier, Musk was expected to put in $21 billion in cash for the deal. In addition to that, he was expected to take a loan against his Tesla shares. But now, he has managed to secure $7.1 billion from investors interested being a part of the deal. The list includes Lawrence J. Ellison Revocable Trust, Binance, and Sequoia Captial Fund among others.

  Published Date: May 6, 2022 2:32 PM IST

