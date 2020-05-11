comscore Microsoft GitHub data stolen by hacker named Shiny Hunter | BGR India
  • Microsoft GitHub data stolen by hacker named Shiny Hunter, who wants to give it away for free
Microsoft GitHub data stolen by hacker named Shiny Hunter, who wants to give it away for free

Microsoft, however, has still not confirmed the breach. There is as of now, no word from the US-based tech giant on the matter.

  • Published: May 11, 2020 6:51 PM IST
A hacker by the name of Shiny Hunter recently claimed to have breached Microsoft’s private GitHub repositories. Further, the attacker claims to have stolen 500GB of important Microsoft data. A report states that the hacker initially planned to sell Microsoft’s private projects but later changed his mind. The attacker is now reportedly looking to give away the stolen data for free. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

“Shiny Hunter hacked into the Microsoft GitHub account, gaining full access to the software giant’s ‘private’ repositories,” said a report by BleepingComputer. Microsoft, however, has still not confirmed the breach. There is as of now, no word from the US-based tech giant on the matter. It is also being speculated that the hack likely doesn’t have a lot that Microsoft needs to worry about. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Book 3, Go 2, Headphones 2, Earbuds, and Dock 2 launched

Further, the hacker Shiny Hunter posted 1 GB of the stolen data on a hacker forum. This allowed registered members to use site credits to check the data out for themselves. The leaked files reportedly contain Chinese text or references to latelee.org and other Chinese text. This has again, lead threat actors on the group to believe that the data is not authentic. “The stolen data appears to be mostly code samples, test projects, an eBook, and other generic items,” added the report. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10X confirmed for laptops, single-screen devices due to usage surge

Microsoft launches Surface Book 3, other products

In other news, Microsoft recently launched the Surface Book 3 along with a few more products. These include the Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2, and more. As part of the announcement post, the company claimed that the new system has “50% more performance” when compared with the Surface Book 2.

Microsoft Surface Book 3, Go 2, Headphones 2, Earbuds, and Dock 2 launched

In addition, Microsoft claims about 17.5 hours of battery life on the newer version. The Surface Book 3 comes in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes with Intel 10th generation chips. The company has also added the option to add a GeForce RTX GPU or a Quadro RTX 3000 GPU. Other changes include a new 32GB RAM option with a faster SSD. The device will go on sale from May 21st at a starting price of $1,599.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2020 6:51 PM IST

