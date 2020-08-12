Microsoft has pushed back Halo Infinite release to 2021

Microsoft was set to release Halo Infinite which was previously showcased this year. But it has pushed back the release to 2021. Microsoft previously held the showcase of games that will be coming to the upcoming Xbox Series X. And it showcased trailers for as many as 22 games that are coming to the next generation console. The cream of the crop is definitely Halo Infinite which is the flagship title from Microsoft. It is a first-person shooter game developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs. It brings back Master Chief to the Halo universe and will be, “his greatest adventure yet to save humanity.” Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo strong hinge design teased in new video

"We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision," 343 Industries studio head Chris Lee has now written in a blog post on the official Halo website about Halo Infinite. "The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year."

"I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday." He added, "The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect."

One of the biggest reasons for the delay of Halo Infinite is definitely the coronavirus pandemic and it’s effects. This means the flagship title of Xbox Series X will now not be available during the launch of the console. Recently 343 Industries announced that it is collaborating with Sperasoft as a second co-developer in the upcoming Halo game.