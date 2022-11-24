comscore Microsoft, IIT Bombay, SINE join hands to empower startups in technology and digital domains
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Iit Bombay Sine Join Hands To Empower Startups In Technology And Digital Domains
News

Microsoft, IIT Bombay, SINE join hands to empower startups in technology and digital domains

News

SINE, the umbrella organization at IIT Bombay for fostering entrepreneurship and nurturing tech start-ups signed MOU with Microsoft to support SINE startups.

Highlights

  • SINE and Microsoft will explore opportunities that will help startups.
  • Microsoft and SINE will also work together to select and onboard startups to Founder’s Hub.
  • Microsoft will also provide startups at SINE access to flexible, scalable resources.
Microsoft

Image: Microsoft

Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), the umbrella organization at IIT Bombay for fostering entrepreneurship and nurturing tech start-ups signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Microsoft to support SINE startups. The collaboration is in line with the SINE’s vision to provide an environment to translate knowledge and innovation in creating successful entrepreneurs. Also Read - Facebook parent company Meta received 55,497 requests for user data from Indian government

As a part of this collaboration, SINE and Microsoft will explore opportunities that will help startups at SINE avail benefits of Microsoft software and services, access to GitHub, M365 resources, training and skilling on Azure, along with mentor networks. This collaboration will further help startups get exclusive access to Microsoft’s leadership, industry experts Microsoft Valuable Professionals (MVP), Azure Influencers, and startup founders. Also Read - Sony, Honda may set PlayStation 5 in their upcoming autonomous electric car

“SINE is excited to join hands with Microsoft to help startups working in the technology domain. With more and more focus shifting towards cloud-based technology solutions across different sectors, Microsoft’s history and experience of being the leading global technology giant will surely benefit our startups and we hope they can leverage this partnership to the fullest,” Poyni Bhat, Chief Executive Officer, SINE said in a statement. Also Read - Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones

Microsoft and SINE will also work together to select and onboard startups to Founder’s Hub. Select startups also get the opportunity to be a part of the Azure community program and other ongoing developer campaigns by Microsoft like the Azure Developer League, Azure Blogathon, Hackathons, Open Hacks, and Imagine Cup.

“Microsoft Azure platform hosts a wide array of products and cloud services which can help startups solve today’s challenges and design solutions for the future. We are thrilled to collaborate with SINE, IIT Bombay to empower startups to harness the power of the cloud, enabling them to turn meaningful innovation into actionable results,” Himani Agrawal, Country Head, Azure, Microsoft India noted.

Microsoft will also provide startups at SINE access to flexible, scalable resources (API Integration with GitHub, visits to Microsoft Tech Center in Bengaluru to demonstrate tech value and scheduled in-person/online sessions. Furthermore, they can avail access to Microsoft ISV – Independent Software Vendors, and opportunities to work with Microsoft, and list on the Microsoft Marketplace).

  • Published Date: November 24, 2022 3:49 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Check top deals on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Watch5 and more
Deals
Check top deals on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Watch5 and more
Apple iPhone 15 series prices may be higher than expected: Here's why

News

Apple iPhone 15 series prices may be higher than expected: Here's why

Realme 10 Pro series 5G launch in India date announced

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro series 5G launch in India date announced

Vivo X80 Pro receives Android 13 stable update in India

News

Vivo X80 Pro receives Android 13 stable update in India

Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner review

Reviews

Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner review

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft, IIT Bombay, SINE join hands to empower startups in technology and digital domains

Check top deals on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Watch5 and more

Apple iPhone 15 series prices may be higher than expected: Here's why

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year, FIFA World Cup 2022

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year
Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details

News

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details