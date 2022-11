Microsoft, IIT Bombay, SINE join hands to empower startups in technology and digital domains

Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), the umbrella organization at IIT Bombay for fostering entrepreneurship and nurturing tech start-ups signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Microsoft to support SINE startups. The collaboration is in line with the SINE’s vision to provide an environment to translate knowledge and innovation in creating successful entrepreneurs. Also Read - Facebook parent company Meta received 55,497 requests for user data from Indian government

As a part of this collaboration, SINE and Microsoft will explore opportunities that will help startups at SINE avail benefits of Microsoft software and services, access to GitHub, M365 resources, training and skilling on Azure, along with mentor networks. This collaboration will further help startups get exclusive access to Microsoft's leadership, industry experts Microsoft Valuable Professionals (MVP), Azure Influencers, and startup founders.

"SINE is excited to join hands with Microsoft to help startups working in the technology domain. With more and more focus shifting towards cloud-based technology solutions across different sectors, Microsoft's history and experience of being the leading global technology giant will surely benefit our startups and we hope they can leverage this partnership to the fullest," Poyni Bhat, Chief Executive Officer, SINE said in a statement.

Microsoft and SINE will also work together to select and onboard startups to Founder’s Hub. Select startups also get the opportunity to be a part of the Azure community program and other ongoing developer campaigns by Microsoft like the Azure Developer League, Azure Blogathon, Hackathons, Open Hacks, and Imagine Cup.

“Microsoft Azure platform hosts a wide array of products and cloud services which can help startups solve today’s challenges and design solutions for the future. We are thrilled to collaborate with SINE, IIT Bombay to empower startups to harness the power of the cloud, enabling them to turn meaningful innovation into actionable results,” Himani Agrawal, Country Head, Azure, Microsoft India noted.

Microsoft will also provide startups at SINE access to flexible, scalable resources (API Integration with GitHub, visits to Microsoft Tech Center in Bengaluru to demonstrate tech value and scheduled in-person/online sessions. Furthermore, they can avail access to Microsoft ISV – Independent Software Vendors, and opportunities to work with Microsoft, and list on the Microsoft Marketplace).