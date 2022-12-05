comscore Microsoft India hikes prices of products, services by up to 11 percent: Details here
Microsoft India hikes prices of products, services by up to 11 percent: Check details

Services such as Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 will appear on Microsoft's official site for direct sale to India-based customers from February 1, 2023, with revised Indian rupee prices.

  • Microsoft has announced a huge price hike of up to 11 per cent for its software and services.
  • Services such as Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 will appear on Microsoft's official site for direct sale.
  • Microsoft recently announced that two new Surface products, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9.
Microsoft Surface 9 pro

Microsoft has announced a huge price hike of up to 11 per cent for its software and services in India due to currency fluctuations. The company said the “Indian rupee pricelist changes to harmonise its prices for commercial on-premises software and online services between India and the Asian region, effective February 1, 2023”. Also Read - Microsoft Outlook hacks: How to recall or replace a sent email in Outlook

“Starting February 1, 2023, Indian rupee prices for commercial on-premises software will increase by 4.5 per cent, online services will increase by 9 per cent, and Windows GGWA will increase by 11 per cent to realign close to prevailing USD pricing levels in the Asian region,” said Microsoft in an official announcement. Also Read - Microsoft announces games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2022: Check list

Services such as Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 will appear on Microsoft’s official site for direct sale to India-based customers from February 1, 2023, with revised Indian rupee prices. For business customers, these changes will not affect existing orders under licensing agreements for products that are subject to price protection, according to the company. Also Read - Meta removes 32 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram

However, the prices for new products added under licensing agreements and purchases under new contracts will be determined by the pricelist at the time of ordering. “Customers across India buying online services in the Indian rupee will continue to find Microsoft cloud offerings highly competitive,” said the company. Moreover, the company mentioned that this announcement does not cover hardware (e.g., Surface) or Office and Windows consumer products.

Microsoft recently announced that two new Surface products, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, are now generally available in India via authorized commercial resellers as well as online and retail partners like Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and select multi brand stores.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 starts at Rs 1,07,999 for the consumer SKU with Intel’s 12th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. An equivalent commercial SKU will cost Rs 1,11,899. Surface Laptop 5 with Core i7 chip and 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,78,999 (consumer) and Rs 1,80,899 (commercial) respectively.

The Surface Pro 9 with Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at Rs 1,67,999 (consumer) and Rs 1,70,999 (commercial). The same version with 512GB SSD will be available for Rs 1,98,999 for consumers and Rs 2,00,599 for commercial SKU. Surface Pro 9 with i7, 32GB of RAM and 1TB storage is priced at Rs 2,69,999 (consumer) and Rs 2,69,599 for commercial SKU.

 

–IANS

  • Published Date: December 5, 2022 12:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 5, 2022 12:24 PM IST
