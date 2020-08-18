Microsoft has confirmed the official date for end of life of Internet Explorer. The much maligned web browser was replaced with Chromium-based Edge browser earlier this year. And now, the company is set to bid adieu to Explorer by next year. Microsoft has said that support for Internet Explorer will be cut off from August 17 201 onwards. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo to receive three years of Android OS and security updates

The browser will stop working on varied Microsoft products like Outlook and Office 365 among others. And before that happens, Explorer will stop working on Teams from November 30 this year. Interestingly, the browser will continue to work on Windows 10 devices, since the company hasn't given a timeline for its complete shutdown just yet.

"For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11, Microsoft said in its blog post. Microsoft clearly understands the importance of the browser for businesses. Which is why, it has made sure the legacy apps of IE 11 continue to work on the new Edge browser. And it is encouraging people to make use of that. "They can standardize on one browser and seamlessly experience the best of the modern web in one tab while accessing a business-critical legacy IE 11 app in another tab – all housed within the new Edge," it adds.

But it’s not just IE 11 which is getting the boot. The company is also going to stop supporting the first-gen Edge browser from March 9, 2021. “After March 9, 2021, the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app will not receive new security updates,” it mentioned.

Microsoft Edge ranks second behind Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge is the second most popular desktop browser in the world yet again. According to NetMarketShare, it has more users than Mozilla Firefox. This has earned Edge the reputation of being the second most popular desktop browser for the month of July. And like before, Google Chrome remains the most popular browser in the world with an unassailable lead.