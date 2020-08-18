comscore Microsoft decides to cut support for Internet Explorer by 2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft to cut support for Internet Explorer by August 2021
News

Microsoft to cut support for Internet Explorer by August 2021

News

Microsoft is making sure the legacy business features of the browser are available on the new Chromium-based Edge.

  • Published: August 18, 2020 2:30 PM IST
Internet Explorer logo

Microsoft has confirmed the official date for end of life of Internet Explorer. The much maligned web browser was replaced with Chromium-based Edge browser earlier this year. And now, the company is set to bid adieu to Explorer by next year. Microsoft has said that support for Internet Explorer will be cut off from August 17 201 onwards. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo to receive three years of Android OS and security updates

The browser will stop working on varied Microsoft products like Outlook and Office 365 among others. And before that happens, Explorer will stop working on Teams from November 30 this year. Interestingly, the browser will continue to work on Windows 10 devices, since the company hasn’t given a timeline for its complete shutdown just yet. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Series X launch date leaked, could come in early November

“For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11, Microsoft said in its blog post. Microsoft clearly understands the importance of the browser for businesses. Which is why, it has made sure the legacy apps of IE 11 continue to work on the new Edge browser. And it is encouraging people to make use of that. “They can standardize on one browser and seamlessly experience the best of the modern web in one tab while accessing a business-critical legacy IE 11 app in another tab – all housed within the new Edge,” it adds. Also Read - Microsoft has pushed back Halo Infinite release to 2021

But it’s not just IE 11 which is getting the boot. The company is also going to stop supporting the first-gen Edge browser from March 9, 2021. “After March 9, 2021, the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app will not receive new security updates,” it mentioned.

Microsoft Edge ranks second behind Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge is the second most popular desktop browser in the world yet again. According to NetMarketShare, it has more users than Mozilla Firefox. This has earned Edge the reputation of being the second most popular desktop browser for the month of July. And like before, Google Chrome remains the most popular browser in the world with an unassailable lead.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2020 2:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Microsoft users, Internet Explorer will stop working from next year
News
Microsoft users, Internet Explorer will stop working from next year
Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Review

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Exclusive: Jio Pay with UPI now available to Jio Phone users in India, here's first look

News

Exclusive: Jio Pay with UPI now available to Jio Phone users in India, here's first look

Apple not to make exceptions for Fortnite, may revoke account

News

Apple not to make exceptions for Fortnite, may revoke account

Amazon launches online pharmacy service in India, offers big discounts

News

Amazon launches online pharmacy service in India, offers big discounts

Most Popular

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

Realme C12, C15 launched in India starting at Rs 8,999

Microsoft users, Internet Explorer will stop working from next year

Exclusive: Jio Pay with UPI now available to Jio Phone users in India, here's first look

Apple not to make exceptions for Fortnite, may revoke account

Amazon launches online pharmacy service in India, offers big discounts

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft users, Internet Explorer will stop working from next year

News

Microsoft users, Internet Explorer will stop working from next year
Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

News

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings
Microsoft Edge beats Firefox in the browser market yet again

News

Microsoft Edge beats Firefox in the browser market yet again
Microsoft Edge web browser adds news PDF features: Check details

News

Microsoft Edge web browser adds news PDF features: Check details
Windows 10 bug causes Internet connectivity issues, Microsoft working on a fix

News

Windows 10 bug causes Internet connectivity issues, Microsoft working on a fix

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी के लेटेस्ट ईयरबड्स Realme Buds Classic भारत में 399 रुपये में लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

Samsung Galaxy M01 की कीमत हुई कम, इतने रुपये में खरीद सकते हैं आप

Realme C12 और Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Realme जल्द 65W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ लॉन्च करेगा नए धांसू स्मार्टफोन, स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

'जेम्स बॉन्ड' के पास नजर आया नोकिया का अगला 5G स्मार्टफोन, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

Realme C12, C15 launched in India starting at Rs 8,999
News
Realme C12, C15 launched in India starting at Rs 8,999
Microsoft users, Internet Explorer will stop working from next year

News

Microsoft users, Internet Explorer will stop working from next year
Exclusive: Jio Pay with UPI now available to Jio Phone users in India, here's first look

News

Exclusive: Jio Pay with UPI now available to Jio Phone users in India, here's first look
Apple not to make exceptions for Fortnite, may revoke account

News

Apple not to make exceptions for Fortnite, may revoke account
Amazon launches online pharmacy service in India, offers big discounts

News

Amazon launches online pharmacy service in India, offers big discounts

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers