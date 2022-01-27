Windows 11 is getting first major update in February

Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 in October last year. And now the company is gearing to roll out its first major update to the operating system soon. Ahead of the official rollout, Microsoft will be launching a public preview of the update next month. Windows boss Panos Panay in a blog post announcing the news also outlined the features that will be rolled out to the Windows 11 devices with the update. Also Read - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people

One of the most interesting and important features coming to Windows 11 is the support for Android apps – a feature that Microsoft started testing shortly after it rolled out the Windows 11 update to all the supported devices. In addition to this, Microsoft is also bringing improvements to the taskbar, which include a mute and unmute feature and possibly the ability to show a clock on the secondary monitor. The Verge notes that the company is also likely to include basic functionalities such as drag and drop to the taskbar.

In addition to this, Microsoft is also planning to bring back the Weather widget to the taskbar – a functionality the company started testing last month. Lastly, the company announced that it is also redesigning the Notepad and Media Player apps on Windows 11. The upgrades to these apps are likely to include dark mode and design changes that resemble Windows 11's overall design more closely.

In addition to this, the Windows chief also shared interesting details about the adoption of its Windows 11 OS. He said that it has seen strong demand and preference for Windows 11 with people accepting the upgrade offer to Windows 11 at twice the rate we saw for Windows 10 since its launch in October last year. He also shared that Windows 11 also has the highest quality scores and product satisfaction of any version of Windows OS that the company has ever shipped.

Panay also said that people are spending 40% more time on their Windows 11 PC compared to Windows 10-powered devices and that its newly launched OS is also helping it drive 3X more traffic to the newly redesigned Microsoft Store.