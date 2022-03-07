comscore Microsoft to establish its fourth data centre in India in Hyderabad
Microsoft said that its latest datacenter region in Hyderabad will “become a part of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure.”

Image: Pixabay

Microsoft today announced that it is planning to establish its fourth datacenter in India in Hyderabad. As per a report by The Times of India, the upcoming data centre in Hyderabad is the largest of Microsoft’s data centres in the country and that it is a part of a Rs 15,000 crore investment in the country over a span of 15 years. Also Read - Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

Microsoft said that its latest datacenter region in Hyderabad will “become a part of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure.” The company also said that its new datacenter region in Hyderabad will be built with sustainable design and operations in mind, which is a part of Microsoft’s commitment to have a 100% renewable energy supply equivalent to the electricity consumed by Microsoft datacenters by 2025. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine

The newly announced Hyderabad datacenter will join the company’s existing network of three data centre regions in India across Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai. It will offer the entire Microsoft portfolio across the cloud, data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), productivity tools, and customer relationship management (CRM) with advanced data security, for enterprises, start-ups, developers, education, and government institutions. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass free games: From Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to Microsoft Flight Simulator, check full list

The company also said that its upcoming data centre in Hyderabad will “enable opportunities for local businesses to innovate with Microsoft Cloud services.” Microsoft is also working with the government of Telangana to accelerate the adoption of cloud, AI, IoT and cybersecurity solutions for governance, which includes the efforts to upskill government officials, supporting young girls to build careers in cybersecurity through the CyberShikshaa program, and partnering on skilling programs like DigiSaksham with the Ministry of Labour and Employment to equip jobseekers from rural areas with technical skills.

“A Microsoft datacenter region provides a competitive advantage to our digital economy and is a long-term investment in our country’s potential,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & Information Technology of India said on the occasion.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2022 6:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 7, 2022 6:12 PM IST

