It's time to bid adieu to Internet Explorer! Microsoft is shutting down its legacy web-browser, Internet Explorer, after nearly 27 years of service.

Microsoft had launched Internet Explorer back in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95. Subsequent versions of the web browser were first available as free downloads and then as a part of the on-device package by the original equipment manufacturers with the release of Windows 95 and later Windows version. Then in 2016, Microsoft announced that it was discontinuing the development of Internet Explorer in order to focus on a new browser called Edge.

In time, Microsoft announced the end of support for Internet Explorer for Microsoft Teams in 2020 and for Microsoft 365 in 2021. At the same time, the company announced the Internet Explorer 11 desktop app will shut down for certain versions of Windows 10 starting June 15, 2022. "…we are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications," the company had said at the time.

Now, with a minor update to Internet Explorer 11 desktop app will stop working for certain versions of Windows 10, which includes version 20H2 and later and Windows 10 IoT version 20H2 and later. However, Internet Explorer 11 desktop app on Windows 8.1, Windows 7 Extended Security Updates, Windows Server SAC (all versions), Windows 10 IoT Long-Term Servicing Channel (all versions), Windows Server LTSC (all versions) and Windows 10 client LTSC (all versions) will remain unaffected by this change.

“Support for IE mode follows the lifecycle of current and future Windows client, Windows server, and Windows IoT releases (including Windows 11) at least through 2029,” Microsoft wrote in the FAQ section of a blog post.

How will this affect my experience?

Microsoft said that after Internet Explorer retires on June 15, 2022, users of Internet Explorer’s desktop app will be actively redirected to Microsoft Edge over the following months and the company will permanently disabled the app via a future Windows Update.

Windows 11 users, on the other hand, don’t need to worry about this change as the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application is not available on Windows 11.

How do I switch from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge

To help users migrate away from Internet Explorer, Microsoft has introduced an IE Mode in Edge. This mode provides support for legacy sites and apps. Here’ how you can enable IE mode in Microsoft Edge:

Step 1: Click the Ellipses in the top-right corner of the window.

Step 2: In the drop-down menu, click on the Settings button.

Step 3: Click on Default browser option on the left side.

Step 4: Go to the ‘Internet Explorer Compatibility’ group and set the ‘Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode’ setting to ‘Allow.’

Step 5: Now, click on the Restart browser button right under it.

Step 6: Once the browser has restarted, click on the ellipses again.

Step 7: Now, click on Reload in Internet Explorer mode option.